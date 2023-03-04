Seattle Sounders take on Real Salt Lake today at Lumen Field in Seattle for the 2023 MLS. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Seattle Sounders and Real Salt Lake meet in the 2023 MLS. This game will take place at Lumen Field in Seattle. The home team started the season well, but the home team also won the first game of the year. Here is all the detailed information about this MLS game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

[Watch Seattle Sounders vs Real Salt Lake online in the US on MLS Pass on Apple TV]

Seattle Sounders want to return to the path of the big favorites, they won a big title in 2022 but in the local league, MLS, they were not as good as expected.

Real Salt Lake want to build their first winning streak of the season after winning the first game of the year against Vancouver 2-1 on the road.

When will Seattle Sounders vs Real Salt Lake be played?

Seattle Sounders vs Real Salt Lake: Time by state in the US

ET: 10:30 PM

CT: 9:30 PM

MT: 8:30 PM

PT: 7:30 PM

How to watch Seattle Sounders vs Real Salt Lake in the US

