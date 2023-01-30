Senegal will face Madagascar in what will be the 2022 African Nations Championship semifinal. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game free.

The semifinals of this 2022 edition of the African Nations Championship are played (which was postponed due to Covid-19 and then the FIFA World Cup) and soon it will be known who will be the two teams that will fight to proclaim themselves as the new champions of the African continent.

On the one hand there will be one of the main favorites to win this tournament. Senegal not only have a great team, but they have also come from playing a great role in Qatar 2022, so the team came into this game with a lot of rhythm. Madagascar go in search of the feat by eliminating the tough Senegalese.

Senegal vs Madagascar: Date

The game for the semifinal of the 2022 African Nations Championship between Senegal and Madagascar will be played at the Nelson Mandela Stadium this Tuesday, January 31 at 2:00 PM (ET).

Senegal vs Madagascar: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:00 PM

CT: 1:00 PM

MT: 12:00 PM

PT: 11:00 AM

TV channel in the US to watch Senegal vs Madagascar

This semifinal game of the 2022 African Nations Championship between Senegal and Madagascar will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

