Senegal and Uganda meet in the 2022 African Nations Championship. This game will take place at 1956 Stadium in Annaba. Senegal are one of the big favorites to win their group. Here is all the detailed information about this African Nations Championship game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game live in the US on FuboTV (7-day free trial).

Senegal started the tournament by winning against Ivory Coast 1-0, but that game was heavier than expected. This time the second group stage could be easier for Senegal.

Uganda had a tough defensive job against DR Congo during their first game, that game ended 0-0, but Uganda now has a point and that could help them reach the Knockout Stage.

Senegal vs Uganda: Date

Senegal and Uganda play for the 2022 African Nations Championship on Wednesday, January 18 at 1956 Stadium in Annaba. Senegal have lethal offensive power to win this game.

Senegal vs Uganda: Time by state in the US

ET: 2:00 PM

CT: 1:00 PM

MT: 12:00 PM

PT: 11:00 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Senegal vs Uganda at the 2022 African Nations Championship

This game for the 2022 African Nations Championship, Senegal and Uganda at the 1956 Stadium in Annaba on Wednesday, January 18, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US are beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS XTRA