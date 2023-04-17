Sevilla will receive Manchester United for the second leg of the 2022/2023 UEFA Europa League quarterfinals. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

Sevilla will play against Manchester United in what will be the second leg of the 2022/2023 UEFA Europa League quarterfinals. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch Sevilla vs Manchester United online free in the US on Fubo]

It will be the second game in a series that promised to be very intense and finally ended up being so. The first game began very favorably for the locals, Manchester United, who won 2-0 and comfortably dominated the result. Little did herald what happened.

Against all odds, and when it seemed that the third goal for the "Red Devils" was closer, Sevilla had a heroic reaction. They managed to equalize the game 2-2 and even in the end the confusion of the locals was such that they could have won it. Now everything will be defined in Spain where anything could happen.

When will Sevilla vs Manchester United be played?

The game for the second leg of the UEFA Europa League quarterfinals between Sevilla and Manchester United at the Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium in Seville, Spain will be played this Thursday, April 20 at 3:00 PM (ET).

Sevilla vs Manchester United: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Sevilla vs Manchester United

This second leg game of the UEFA Europa League quarterfinals between Sevilla and Manchester United will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial) and Paramount+. Other options: TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDN USA, UniMás, Univision NOW, VIX+.

