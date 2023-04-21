Wrexham will look to get promoted to League Two when they meet Boreham Wood on Matchday 45 of the 2022-2023 National League. The game will take place at Racecourse Ground. Find out how to watch this match on TV or live stream in your country.

Wrexham will be playing probably their most important match in almost two decades. The Welsh are currently the leaders with an astonishing mark of 107 points in 44 games. This total of appearances shows how tough it is to get promoted since only the champion does that directly.

The club owned by actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have a four-point advantage over Notts County. Their lead has former Manchester United goalkeeper Ben Foster as big reason why, but they must focus on what’s ahead of them. It shouldn’t be an easy day because their rivals sit at the sixth spot.

When will Wrexham vs Boreham Wood be played?

Wrexham will receive Boreham Wood on Matchday 45 of the 2022-2023 National League this Saturday, April 22. The game will be played at Racecourse Ground.

Wrexham vs Boreham Wood: Time by State in the US

ET: 1:30 PM

CT: 12:30 PM

MT: 11:30 AM

PT: 10:30 AM

Wrexham vs Boreham Wood: Time in the UK

United Kingdom: 6:30 PM

How to watch Wrexham vs Boreham Wood in your country

The game between Wrexham and Boreham Wood on Matchday 45 of the 2022-2023 National League will be available to watch or live stream on National League TV and Bet365 internationally. BTSport.com, BT Sport App, and BT Sport 1 are the options in the United Kingdom and Ireland.