One of the 2022-2023 FA Cup semifinals will have Manchester United and Brighton at Wembley looking for a place in the final. Check out how to watch this match on TV or live stream in the US.

Manchester United was the champion in the other domestic knockout tournament like the Carabao Cup. However, things haven’t gone that well for them since that celebration. It is not necessary to go that far behind based on what happened during the week. The Red Devils arrive to this game after a catastrophic 3-0 loss against Sevilla that eliminated the team from the Europa League.

Brighton are instead a rising club with results to show for. They currently stand seventh in the Premier League, but they aren’t that far behind the last Champions League spot. Their present also accounts for only one defeat visiting Tottenham Hotspur in the last seven matchdays.

When will Brighton vs Manchester United be played?

Manchester United will face Brighton in the semifinals of the 2022-2023 FA Cup this Sunday, April 23. The game will be played at Wembley.

Brighton vs Manchester United: Time by State in the US

ET: 11:30 AM

CT: 10:30 AM

MT: 9:30 AM

PT: 8:30 AM

How to watch Brighton vs Manchester United in the US

The game between Brighton and Manchester United in the semifinals of the 2022-2023 FA Cup will be available to watch on ESPN+ in the US.