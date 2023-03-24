The club owned by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have spent millions to get the legendary Welsh club up the pyramid in English Football.

Wrexham FC could still have their Hollywood ending or at least that is what Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are hoping for. The club sit first in the Vanarama National League three points above Notts County.

Winners of 4 of their last 5, Wrexham FC has become a global phenomenon as their famous owners have brought major awareness and marketing opportunities to the club, but the project is still many years away from its ultimate goal… The Premier League.

In order to get there, the club is making Premier League caliber signings and one former England and Manchester United star has come out of retirement and laced up his boots again and that is Ben Foster.

Ben Foster joins Wrexham FC

When starting goalkeeper Phil Lainton went down with an injury the board were quick to pounce on a proper replacement and the former Manchester United, among others, netminder came to mind.

Foster had been retired since 2022 after a four-year spell at Watford. The former England keeper was capped 4 times by the Three Lions and is 39 years old.

The deal is a short term contract until the end of the season, currently Foster has been enjoying retirement by working on his YouTube channel ‘The Cycling GK’ and his podcast ‘The Fozcast.’