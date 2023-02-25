Wrexham are a worldwide sensation thanks to their documentary series. Ryan Reynolds and his team might be ready for a US tour.

Wrexham AFC are a club from Wales which, at the moment, competes in the National League. In the United Kingdom's soccer system, that's the fifth tier. Thanks to a major investment in 2020 by actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, Wrexham took the spotlight. The new ownership wanted to bring back glory to the oldest Welsh team.

From that point on, Wrexham are living the dream. This season, Wrexham were the biggest surprise in the FA Cup by reaching the fourth round and they almost eliminated Sheffield United in a thrilling matchup which went to a replay. In the National League, Wrexham are in a major battle with Notts County to win the championship and the promotion. Otherwise, they would have to go to a six-team playoff.

Of course, Wrexham took another level thanks to the documentary series premiered on August of 2022. Now, with all the success around the club and the influence of a celebrity such as Ryan Reynolds, an incredible US tour could be in the making with Premier League rivals.

Wrexham announce US tour in the making with possible Premier League clubs

After the impact of Wrexham on social media worldwide, there were many rumors about a possible US tour in the summer. For example, their first game in the fourth round of the FA Cup against Sheffield United was one of the most watched soccer matches in digital platforms at the United States.

Though rivals and dates are yet not official, Wrexham confirmed that a US tour is indeed in the making. "The Club can confirm that our previously publicised plans to tour the US during pre-season are at an advanced stage, but are not as yet finalised. Full details of the games the Club will play in and where, will be released across the Club's communication channels when they are confirmed. We would advise fans against making any arrangements to travel to the games based on speculation, to avoid disappointment."

The expectations are enormous because the possible rivals for Wrexham on that US tour could come from the Premier League. According to an ESPN report, Manchester United are in line to face Wrexham on a date to be announced in July at San Diego. Another possible rival on that tour for Ryan Reynolds and his team could be Chelsea.