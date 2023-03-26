After many weeks of rumors, Carlo Ancelotti might be ready to leave Real Madrid. Read here to check out the details of a possible move to coach Brazil.

Brazil are five-time World Cup champions, but their last title came a long time ago in 2002. A few months ago, during the tournament in Qatar, they were favorites to win it all. However, a suprising loss against Croatia in the quarterfinals derailed their hopes. Even with a brilliant generation of players, it wasn't enough.

After the Qatar 2022 World Cup, Tite officially announced he was out of the National Team. So, one of the most important coaching jobs is available to lead stars such as Vinicius Jr, Neymar, Casemiro, Richarlison, Raphinha or Rodrygo. Any strategist would love the challenge of Brazil.

That's why in recent weeks, many names have been linked to Brazil. However, Carlo Ancelotti is definitely ahead of them. Though the coach at Real Madrid has denied publicly any interest in the job, the Brazilian Football Confederation could be ready to go after him. Read here to check out the details.

'We can make it happen': Brazil go for Carlo Ancelotti

For the first time after the rumors linked Carlo Ancelotti to Brazil, executives of the National Team have admitted publicly they're interested in the coach of Real Madrid. The shocking confession was made by Ednaldo Rodrigues, president of the Brazilian Football Confederation, during an exclusive interview with Reuters.

"Let's have faith in God, wait for the appropriate time and we'll see if we can make it happen as we look for the new coach of the Brazilian national team. Ancelotti is unanimously respected among players. Not only Ronaldo Nazario or Vinicius Jr, but all those that have played for him."

Furthermore, Rodrigues acknowledged that the choice would be easy considering he's a favorite not only among players, but also with the fans. If the move is meant to happen, Brazil will wait until the end of the season. Everything would depend on Ancelotti's results at Real Madrid and his future with the club.

"I really admire him for his honesty in the way he works and how constant his work is. He needs no introductions. He is really a top coach who has several achievements and we hope he can have even more. Ancelotti is not only the players' favorite, but it seems the fans' too. Everywhere I go in Brazil, in every stadium, he is the first name the supporters ask me about. They talk about him in a very affectionate way, in recognition of an exemplary work he has done in his career."

So far, it seems very clear thar Brazil's final decision about their next coach will come in June. After the 2022-2023 season is over, they will go all-in to find the man who'll lead them towards the 2026 World Cup. That's why, at least in the next few weeks, Brazil won't make a move for Ancelotti according to Ednaldo Rodrigues.

"We will be very ethical in our approach and respect the contracts that are in place. We also greatly respect the work that is done by any coach and his club to get there and make any kind of approach, it would be a lack of respect for the president of the clubs in question."