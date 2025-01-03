Where to watch Minnesota vs Virginia Tech live for free in the USA: 2024 Duke's Mayo Bowl

Minnesota will play against Virginia Tech in what will be the 2024 Duke’s Mayo Bowl. Fans nationwide can stay informed with all the essential details, including the official game date, kickoff time, and streaming options, ensuring they’re ready to catch every moment of this highly anticipated matchup.

Minnesota and Virginia Tech square off in a matchup with contrasting trends against the spread. The Golden Gophers have covered in eight of 12 games this season, including two out of three when favored by 6.5 points or more. Virginia Tech, on the other hand, is 6-5 against the spread and has won its only game as at least a 6.5-point underdog.

Both teams have been involved in high-scoring affairs, with six of Minnesota’s games hitting the over and seven of Virginia Tech’s 11 contests exceeding the point total. The outcome could depend on whether Minnesota can capitalize on their favorites status or if Hokies will once again thrive as the underdog.

When will the Minnesota vs Virginia Tech match be played?

Minnesota face off against Virginia Tech this Friday, January 3rd, in the 2024 Duke’s Mayo Bowl. The game will kick off at 7:30 PM (ET).

Virgina Tech wide receiver Ali Jennings – IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Minnesota vs Virginia Tech: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch Minnesota vs Virginia Tech in the USA

Catch the 2024 college football clash between Minnesota and Virginia Tech live on Fubo (free trial). Alternatively, you can tune in to ESPN.