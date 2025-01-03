Trending topics:
Canelo Alvarez eyes historic showdown with fighter he once refused to face

Canelo Alvarez’s next move sparks speculation as talks of a major fight begin to surface.

Undisputed super middleweight champion Saul “Canelo” Alvarez of Mexico smiles toward the crowd at the ceremonial weigh-in at Toshiba Plaza on September 29, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Alvarez will defend his titles against Jermell Charlo at T-Mobile Arena on September 30 in Las Vegas.
By Alexander Rosquez

Canelo Alvarez, one of the most dominant boxers of his generation, held the title of undisputed super middleweight champion for a significant period. However, after losing the International Boxing Federation (IBF) title due to not facing the mandatory challenger, it seems Canelo has reconsidered his stance.

Following successful defenses of his other world titles against renowned opponents like Gennady Golovkin, John Ryder, Jermell Charlo, and Jaime Munguia, Canelo shifted his attention to Edgar Berlanga.

However, after relinquishing his status as the undisputed champion, Canelo expressed his views in an interview with Million Dollaz Worth of Game: “There are levels. There are stars and there are superstars. They make the championship, not the championship makes them. Who is William Scull? I never hear about him. I’m not gonna do whatever they want. I’m gonna do whatever I want. Because I deserve it, because of all I have done.”

Is Canelo Considering a Fight with His Former Challenger?

Surprisingly, it appears that Canelo has reconsidered. William Scull, who claimed the vacant IBF title by defeating Vladimir Shishkin in Germany, recently confirmed that he has been contacted by Canelo’s team to begin negotiations for a unification fight.

Through his social media accounts, Scull revealed that both camps are scheduled to meet on January 10 to discuss the terms of the fight, with a potential showdown in May in Las Vegas.

A New Chapter in Canelo’s Legacy

This development marks an unexpected twist in Canelo’s career. After initially rejecting a fight with Scull, the Mexican superstar now seems intent on reclaiming the IBF title. A victory would not only restore his undisputed status but also further solidify his place among boxing’s all-time greats.

