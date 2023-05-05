Bayern Munich will visit Werder Bremen for Matchday 31 of the 2022/2023 Bundesliga. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Werder Bremen will receive Bayern Munich this Saturday, May 6 for the Matchday 31 of the 2022/2023 Bundesliga. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

The Bundesliga leaders seek to continue at the top of the standings. At the moment they are one point above their immediate pursuers, Borussia Dortmund, whom they managed to surpass last Matchday thanks to their victory against Hertha Berlin.

And they have a good chance to get the 3 points since their rivals will be Werder Bremen, who at the moment with 35 points occupy 12th place and are 7 from the playoff zone for permanence. In other words, they need points to get away from such awkward positions.

Werder Bremen vs Bayern: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 1:30 PM

Australia: 3:30 AM (May 7)

Bangladesh: 10:30 PM

Belgium: 6:30 PM

Brazil: 1:30 PM

Canada: 12:30 PM

Croatia: 6:30 PM

Denmark: 6:30 PM

Egypt: 6:30 PM

France: 6:30 PM

Germany: 6:30 PM

Ghana: 4:30 PM

Greece: 7:30 PM

India: 10:00 PM

Indonesia: 12:30 AM (May 7)

Ireland: 5:30 PM

Israel: 7:30 PM

Italy: 6:30 PM

Jamaica: 11:30 AM

Kenya: 7:30 PM

Malaysia: 12:30 AM (May 7)

Mexico: 10:30 AM

Morocco: 6:30 PM

Netherlands: 6:30 PM

New Zealand: 5:30 AM (May 7)

Nigeria: 5:30 PM

Norway: 6:30 PM

Philippines: 12:30 AM (May 7)

Poland: 6:30 PM

Portugal: 5:30 PM

Saudi Arabia: 7:30 PM

Serbia: 6:30 PM

Singapore: 12:30 AM (May 7)

South Africa: 6:30 PM

Spain: 6:30 PM

Sweden: 6:30 PM

Switzerland: 6:30 PM

UAE: 8:30 PM

UK: 5:30 PM

United States: 12:30 PM (ET)

Werder Bremen vs Bayern: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN3 Argentina, Star+

Australia: beIN SPORTS 2, beIN Sports Connect, Kayo Sports

Bangladesh: SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2

Belgium: Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Play Sports

Canada: Sportsnet World, Sportsnet World Now, Sportsnet Now Plus, Sportsnet.ca, Sportsnet Now

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, See

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 3, beIN Sports English 2

France: Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 4

Germany: WOW, Sky Go, Sky Sport Bundesliga 1

Ghana: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football

Greece: Nova Sports 3

India: JioTV, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2, Sony LIV

Indonesia: mola.tv, Mola TV App, Mola

International: Bet365, Onefootball

Ireland: SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Football

Israel: Sports 2

Italy: Sky Sport Football, Sky Sport 4K, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV

Kenya: Startimes World Football, StarTimes App

Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro Supersport 5, Astro Arena 2, sooka

Mexico: Sky HD, Blue to Go Video Everywhere

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 3, beIN Sports English 2

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Norway: V Sport 2, Viaplay Norway

Philippines: PREMIER FOOTBALL

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Eleven Sports 2 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 3

Singapore: StarHub TV+, HUB Sports 2

South Africa: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Football

Switzerland: Sky Sport Bundesliga 1

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports English 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 3

United Kingdom: Sky Sports Football, SKY GO Extra

USA: ESPN+

