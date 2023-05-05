Werder Bremen will receive Bayern Munich this Saturday, May 6 for the Matchday 31 of the 2022/2023 Bundesliga. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
The Bundesliga leaders seek to continue at the top of the standings. At the moment they are one point above their immediate pursuers, Borussia Dortmund, whom they managed to surpass last Matchday thanks to their victory against Hertha Berlin.
And they have a good chance to get the 3 points since their rivals will be Werder Bremen, who at the moment with 35 points occupy 12th place and are 7 from the playoff zone for permanence. In other words, they need points to get away from such awkward positions.
Werder Bremen vs Bayern: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 1:30 PM
Australia: 3:30 AM (May 7)
Bangladesh: 10:30 PM
Belgium: 6:30 PM
Brazil: 1:30 PM
Canada: 12:30 PM
Croatia: 6:30 PM
Denmark: 6:30 PM
Egypt: 6:30 PM
France: 6:30 PM
Germany: 6:30 PM
Ghana: 4:30 PM
Greece: 7:30 PM
India: 10:00 PM
Indonesia: 12:30 AM (May 7)
Ireland: 5:30 PM
Israel: 7:30 PM
Italy: 6:30 PM
Jamaica: 11:30 AM
Kenya: 7:30 PM
Malaysia: 12:30 AM (May 7)
Mexico: 10:30 AM
Morocco: 6:30 PM
Netherlands: 6:30 PM
New Zealand: 5:30 AM (May 7)
Nigeria: 5:30 PM
Norway: 6:30 PM
Philippines: 12:30 AM (May 7)
Poland: 6:30 PM
Portugal: 5:30 PM
Saudi Arabia: 7:30 PM
Serbia: 6:30 PM
Singapore: 12:30 AM (May 7)
South Africa: 6:30 PM
Spain: 6:30 PM
Sweden: 6:30 PM
Switzerland: 6:30 PM
UAE: 8:30 PM
UK: 5:30 PM
United States: 12:30 PM (ET)
Werder Bremen vs Bayern: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: ESPN3 Argentina, Star+
Australia: beIN SPORTS 2, beIN Sports Connect, Kayo Sports
Bangladesh: SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2
Belgium: Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Play Sports
Canada: Sportsnet World, Sportsnet World Now, Sportsnet Now Plus, Sportsnet.ca, Sportsnet Now
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, See
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 3, beIN Sports English 2
France: Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 4
Germany: WOW, Sky Go, Sky Sport Bundesliga 1
Ghana: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football
Greece: Nova Sports 3
India: JioTV, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2, Sony LIV
Indonesia: mola.tv, Mola TV App, Mola
International: Bet365, Onefootball
Ireland: SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Football
Israel: Sports 2
Italy: Sky Sport Football, Sky Sport 4K, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV
Kenya: Startimes World Football, StarTimes App
Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro Supersport 5, Astro Arena 2, sooka
Mexico: Sky HD, Blue to Go Video Everywhere
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 3, beIN Sports English 2
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Norway: V Sport 2, Viaplay Norway
Philippines: PREMIER FOOTBALL
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: Eleven Sports 2 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 3
Singapore: StarHub TV+, HUB Sports 2
South Africa: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Football
Switzerland: Sky Sport Bundesliga 1
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports English 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 3
United Kingdom: Sky Sports Football, SKY GO Extra
USA: ESPN+