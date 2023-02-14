The best teams in the 2022-2023 Premier League will face off in a key match in the title race. Check out what happens if Arsenal beat Manchester City at Emirates Stadium.

The race to win the 2022-2023 Premier League got heated in the last 10 days. Arsenal fell with unexpected results, so Manchester City are right on their heels. Their slight difference in points gives this game even more attractive.

Arsenal have been the best team in the season so far. Their performances were a nice surprise for the consistency they haven’t shown in the last couple of years, but that notion took a step back recently. The Gunners lost to Everton and tied with Brentford in their last two matchups allowing their top opponent to get closer.

For Manchester City this is the best opportunity to make their rival feel the pressure. Winning three of their last four games took them right behind the leaders with a chance to take over. This will be the first clash between them in the league, but the Citizens beat the Gunners 1-0 in the FA Cup two weeks ago.

What happens if Manchester City lose to Arsenal?

The distance separating these teams has reduced considerably. The Gunners are still the leaders with 51 points, although the Citizens are in the second place with 48. This context means that if Arsenal defeat Manchester City they will take a meaningful six-point lead at the top. Something that goes in favor of the Londoners is that they played one fewer game than the club from Manchester.