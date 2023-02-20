In the preview of the expected round of 16 series of the UEFA Champions League between Real Madrid and Liverpool, it will be analyzed what would happen if these two rivals tie.

A great game in the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League awaits the fans, and in order to prepare the preview, in Bolavip US we will analyze all the possible scenarios that the result of this game could throw up. Here we will see what happens if Liverpool and Real Madrid tie.

It is the confrontation between two powerful of UEFA. The reissue of the final played in 2022 at the Stade de France is Saint-Denis, where after an intense game, Real Madrid lifted their 14th title by beating Liverpool 1-0 with a goal from Vinicius Jr.

This year both teams seem to be far from the level shown in that final. During the 2021/2022 season, the two teams won almost every competition they played in, or at least went far. This 2022/2023 seems to be more complicated for both, but they are also two great teams and undoubtedly candidates for champions.

A draw at Anfield

If there were to be a draw between the two rivals, everything would be wide open and ready for an exciting definition at the Santiago Bernabeu. However, when defining as locals, it would be much more beneficial for Real Madrid to bring a tie from a stadium as difficult as Anfield. For Liverpool, although it would not be the end, they would have the obligation to at least not lose in Madrid so as not to be eliminated.

