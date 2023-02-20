The last two finalists of the UEFA Champions League face each other and here we will tell you what would happen in case the winners of the first leg game are Real Madrid.

It is one of the most anticipated duels of the round of 16 of this along with the one that Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich will play. To prepare the preview in Bolavip US we will analyze all the possible scenarios that the result of this game could throw up. Here we will see what happens if Liverpool loses to Real Madrid.

They are the last two finalists of the UEFA Champions League, so this game undoubtedly brings to the memory of the fans that interesting game at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, where with Vinicius Jr's goal, Real Madrid won the 14th title of their story.

Now neither team could be said to be as good as they were in that incredible 2021/2022. In local competitions, Liverpool was left out of everything, and Real Madrid is far from Barcelona at the top of the standings. That is why for both of them this UCL is everything.

Liverpool's defeat

If it were to happen that Liverpool lost to Real Madrid, they would not be eliminated since they are first and second leg games, and since this is the first leg, everything should be defined in Madrid. But the truth is that Klopp's team would be very complicated, of course also depending on the goal difference obtained by the Spanish team.

