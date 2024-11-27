Aaron Judge, the captain of the Yankees, is much more than just a baseball icon. With his commanding presence on the field and a series of historic achievements, he has solidified his status as one of the MLB’s most prominent figures.

His fortune reflects not only the impressive contracts he has signed, such as his nine-year multimillion-dollar deal in 2023, but also his success off the diamond with lucrative endorsement deals with brands like Adidas and Pepsi.

From his record-breaking rookie season in 2017, which captivated fans, to leading the team as captain and winning multiple MVP awards, he embodies a blend of talent, leadership and marketability. Check out his net worth…

What is Aaron Judge’s net worth?

Aaron Judge, star of the New York Yankees, is one of MLB’s most prominent figures and one of the highest-paid athletes. As of November 2024, his net worth is estimated at $50 million, according to Sportskeeda.

Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees celebrates his solo home run in the fifth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Yankee Stadium on April 22, 2022. (Source: Elsa/Getty Images)

His primary source of income comes from his 9-year, $360 million contract with the Yankees, signed in 2023. This deal guarantees him an annual salary of $40 million through 2031, as reported by Marca.

This contract followed a standout 2022 season in which he set the American League home run record with 62 and explored the free-agent market before renewing with the Yankees.

In 2022, he earned $19 million through arbitration, marking a significant increase from his early years in Major League Baseball, when salaries were regulated due to his rookie status.

Since his debut in 2016, he has achieved notable milestones, including home run records and the American League MVP award in 2022. Off the field, he leads the Aaron Judge All Rise Foundation.

Aaron Judge smiles as he rounds the bases after hitting his 62nd home run of the season against the Texas Rangers during the first inning in game two of a double header at Globe Life Field on October 4, 2022. (Source: Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

His foundation focuses on helping young people achieve their dreams and become responsible citizens by organizing charitable events to raise funds. Thus, he is not only a sports star but also a role model beyond the game.

Aaron Judge’s career earnings with the Yankees

2031 | $40 million

2030 | $40 million

2029 | $40 million

2028 | $40 million

2027 | $40 million

2026 | $40 million

2025 | $40 million

2024 | $40 million

2023 | $40 million

2022 | $19 million

2021 | $10.2 million

2020 | $3.1 million

2019 | $684.3 thousand

2018 | $622.3 thousand

2017 | $544.5 thousand

2016 | $141.4 thousand

2013 | $1.8 million

Aaron Judge’s endorsements

Aaron Judge shines both on the field and in the business world with an impressive portfolio of endorsements. His partnerships include major brands like Pepsi, Hulu, Jersey Mike’s, T-Mobile, Oakley, Topps, Rawlings and Ralph Lauren.

In 2024, he became the face of Ralph Lauren’s Polo Est. 67 fragrance, promoting a message of personal growth that aligns with his journey as an athlete. The campaign features a commercial titled “Design Your Dreams”.

He also maintains strategic collaborations with companies like Jordan Brand and Tall Order, specializing in products tailored to his needs as an elite athlete. His endorsement earnings are estimated at $4.5 million annually.

This multifaceted approach establishes him not only as a key sports figure but also as an influential global brand ambassador, further boosting his growing wealth, according to sources like Celebrity Net Worth.