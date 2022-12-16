With the 2022 Men's World Cup in Qatar scheduled to end on December 18, 2022, the sports community may wonder: When and where will the Women's World Cup in 2023 be held? Find out here!

Women's national teams from countries that are members of FIFA compete in the annual Women's World Cup. Ever since the first event, which was held in China in 1991, the competition has taken place every four years and one year after the Men's World Cup.

A qualifying procedure lasting three years is in place, with national teams competing for 31 spots. The team from the host country will always be entered as the final, 32nd team. The World Cup Finals are played over the course of roughly a month at various locations within the host country.

Four different national teams have triumphed in each of the eight FIFA Women's World Cup competitions. Also, it has been held by six different nations. The United States and China are the only countries to have hosted the event more than once. Canada, France, Germany, and Sweden have all hosted the tournament once.

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup: Year and host for the next edition

For the ninth time, the women's national association soccer teams from across the world will compete in the FIFA Women's World Cup in 2023. From July 20 to August 20, 2023, the event will take place in Australia and New Zealand.

Given that Australia and New Zealand are members of different confederations (Asia and Oceania, respectively), this will be the first senior World Cup of either gender to feature dual host nations. Unlike prior tournaments, this one will have 32 teams instead of the standard 24 to mirror the men's World Cup.

New Zealand and Norway will square off in the inaugural match at Eden Park in Auckland on July 20, 2023. On August 20, 2023, the final will be played in Sydney's Stadium Australia. With two consecutive titles under their belt, the United States enter this competition as the undisputed favorites.