Roma take on Bayer Leverkusen in the first leg of the 2022-23 UEFA Europa League semifinals, and many wonder why Jose Mourinho didn't include Argentine star Paulo Dybala in the starting lineup.

Roma are living their best moment in years thanks to Jose Mourinho. Not only did The Special One got the team back to prominence, but he also managed to attract world-renowned stars such as Paulo Dybala.

The Portuguese coach arrived in the Italian capital in 2021 after many years working in the Premier League, and in his very first year at the club, he led Rome to the UEFA Conference League title.

Only a year later, he's trying to deliver another continental trophy in the UEFA Europa League. However, Mourinho's side will have to start the semifinal clash against Bayer Leverkusen without the Argentine star.

Paulo Dybala will start on the bench against Bayer Leverkusen because he is coming back from an ankle injury. According to Jacopo Aliprandi of Corriere dello Sport, however, there's a chance the former Juventus man comes on in the second half.

Mourinho had already warned about this in his pre-match press conference, so it's not a surprise for the coaching staff. Still, it means a huge challenge for Roma given everything that will be at stake in this game.

Dybala arrived in Rome at the beginning of the season after running out of contract in Turin and lived up to the expectations since then. A world champion with Argentina last year, he's clearly a player Mourinho prefers not to risk unless he really needs to.