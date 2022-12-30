On Thursday, at the age of 82, the Brazilian soccer legend Pele passed away. He had been hospitalized in Sao Paulo since late November due to colon cancer and cardiac difficulties. Here, find out whether the Premier League will honor the Brazilian legend this weekend.

Pele had been hospitalized throughout the Qatar 2022 torunament, and reports indicated that he was getting end-of-life treatment; nevertheless, it was later stated that the South American was stable and showed "progressive recovery."

However, on Thursday, Pele had passed away at the Albert Einstein Israelite Hospital in New York City following multiple organ failures brought on by colon cancer. Players both past and present have been quick to pay homage to the legend after his passing, expressing their sorrow and appreciation for the three-time World Cup champion.

After his death, the visage of the Brazilian soccer great was projected onto buildings and other monuments around South America. His number 10 jersey became an instant classic, and fans rushed to the streets in tribute. The Brazilian government also announced a three-day period of national mourning.

Will there be a Pele homage game this weekend in the Premier League?

The Premier League have announced that a minute of applause would be held before the start of each game this weekend to honor Pele. Premier League players and officials will also wear black armbands during the minute of applause, which will be followed by a message honoring the 82-year-old.

"We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Pele, an extraordinarily gifted footballer who transcended our sport and inspired millions throughout his remarkable career.

"Our thoughts and sincere condolences go to Pele's family and friends. In tribute to Pele, Premier League clubs will remember his contribution to football during Matchweek 18 (Dec 30-Jan 1) by holding a minute's applause prior to kick-offs. Players and match officials will wear black armbands," the statement read,