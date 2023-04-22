Barcelona play Atletico Madrid in the afternoon and Xavi went all-in once more against the sun. Golf, tennis, LeBron James and social media memes were included.

Barcelona and Xavi Hernandez are struggling in their quest to win La Liga in Spain. Though they still have a comfortable 11-point advantage over Real Madrid, the last two matches have been a total disappointment against Girona and Getafe. Both ended 0-0.

After that last game at Getafe, Xavi complained about the kick-off time and the field conditions. "We're more used to play without sun. I don't want to sound like I'm making an excuse, but we're used to play at night. That's an evidence. We were uncomfortable. The conditions of the pitch haven't helped us. Yesterday, we trained with a dry field."

This week, prior to the blockbuster matchup against Atletico Madrid which might end the race for the title in La Liga, Xavi defended his opinion about the sun. We're not kidding. As a result, social media responded with another massive wave of memes.

Xavi blames the sun and goes against memes

This Sunday, Barcelona are scheduled to play Atletico Madrid at 4:15 PM (local time). Of course, after what happened at Getafe, the big question for Xavi was about the sun being a possible factor during the match in Camp Nou and if he was surprised by the reactions on social media.

"I'm criticized for everything. So, it doesn't bother me at all. I know where I am. From that point, what do you wanna know? Does the sun bother me? Yes. I'm not going to change my opinion, even with all the memes they make about me."

Xavi also made clear that he doesn't care about other people's opinion regarding what he thinks of the sun or the grass. "Sun bothers us. The dry field doesn't benefit us. It also doesn't benefit the spectacle or Getafe. I'm not going to stop until there's a regulation (grass level)."

The coach of Barcelona used other sports as examples. "In all sports there are rules on the surface. Why not in soccer? I'm not going to be silenced. In golf, if the grass is not ok, they don't play. In tennis, if it rains, play is stopped. If the floor is wet when LeBron James shoots, they mop. The surface is essential. If we want spectacle, let's take care of the surface."