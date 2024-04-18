Reports out of Italy suggest that the USMNT winger could extend his contract 12 more months.

Christian Pulisic has been a blockbuster signing in Serie A and AC Milan, the American winger is having the best season of his career and for Milan has 13 goals in 43 matches. On Thursday Pulisic will be a key piece in Milan’s second leg clash with Roma in the Europa League quarter finals, which Roma lead 1-0.

Pulisic has usually been slotted in the right side of the wing for Milan but has looked very impressive when playing in his natural position on the left wing and was playing very well when positioned down the middle, playing alongside Rafael Leão and Samuel Chukwueze.

By hitting the ground running and becoming one of the club’s fan favorites so quickly the Milan brass is ready to extend the American until June of 2028.

Christian Pulisic and AC Milan extension talks

AC Milan could possibly extend Pulisic based on the terms of the current deal, although some negotiation will take place, according to Corriere dello Sport. Pulisic is reported to earn a salary of 4 million Euros per year, a pay decrease from the reported near $8 million he earned at Chelsea.

AC Milan manager Stefano Pioli has been a huge champion of Pulisic stating, “I’ve had many video calls to explain the playing style and I rarely get the wrong sensation from the players. I knew Pulisic’s quality, but when we talked on a video call, I sensed something very positive. He was very eager, curious, interested in everything I had to say. He doesn’t talk very much, but it’s the attitude that shines through from a person. His attitude is fantastic, he is an exemplary professional and hard worker who will help the team to get stronger.”

For the USMNT, Pulisic has 28 goals in 66 caps for the stars and stripes, being the sixth all-time national team scorer.