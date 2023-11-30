Watching Christian Pulisic suit up for AC Milan is something special, the Rossoneri are one of world soccer’s most traditional and greatest clubs. The 19 time Serie A winners have been a staple of elegance and winning culture since their foundation in 1899.



On the international stage the club has a historic 7 UEFA Champions Leagues, and 4 Club World Cups. The famed AC Milan teams of the late 1980’s to mid 1990’s are teams we as fans all grew up on.



While many amazing players have played for the club in its history, here are 25 who left an unforgettable mark on the Red and Black. Here are the 25 greatest players to play for AC Milan.



Paolo Maldini



A true symbol of AC Milan, Maldini spent his entire professional career with the club, making over 1000 appearances. As a composed and skillful defender, he won seven Serie A titles and five UEFA Champions League trophies. Maldini’s leadership and loyalty made him one of the greatest captains in the club’s history.



Franco Baresi



Baresi, a legendary sweeper and captain, played his entire career with AC Milan. Renowned for his defensive prowess and vision, he won six Serie A titles and three European Cups/Champions League trophies. Baresi’s exceptional understanding of the game and his influence on the pitch solidified his status as one of the club’s all-time greats.



Gianni Rivera



Rivera was a creative midfielder who spent the majority of his career with AC Milan. A key player in the ’60s and ’70s, he won two Serie A titles and two European Cups with the club. Rivera’s vision, technical ability, and goal-scoring prowess made him a legend in Rossoneri history.



Alessandro Nesta



Nesta, a world-class defender, joined AC Milan in 2002. During his tenure, he contributed significantly to two Serie A titles and two UEFA Champions League victories. Known for his elegant defending and ability to read the game, Nesta left an indelible mark on Milan’s defensive legacy.



Marco van Basten



Van Basten, a prolific striker, played for AC Milan from 1987 to 1995. He led the team to three Serie A titles and two European Cup victories. Van Basten’s incredible goal-scoring ability, especially memorable with his acrobatic strikes, established him as one of the greatest forwards in Milan’s history.



Ruud Gullit



Gullit, a versatile midfielder and forward, was a key player for AC Milan in the late ’80s. He won three Serie A titles and two European Cups during his time with the club. Gullit’s athleticism, skill, and leadership contributed significantly to Milan’s success.



Andrea Pirlo



Pirlo, a gifted midfielder, played for AC Milan from 2001 to 2011. He was a pivotal figure in midfield, winning two Serie A titles and two UEFA Champions League trophies. Pirlo’s exceptional passing, vision, and set-piece expertise made him a fan favorite.



Kaka



Kaka, a Brazilian attacking midfielder, had two successful spells at AC Milan. He played a crucial role in winning one Serie A title and the UEFA Champions League in 2007. Kaka’s flair, speed, and goal-scoring ability marked him as one of Milan’s modern greats.



Gunnar Nordahl



Nordahl, a prolific striker, was part of AC Milan’s legendary “Gre-No-Li” trio in the 1950s. He won two Serie A titles with Milan and is the club’s all-time leading goal-scorer. Nordahl’s clinical finishing and goal-scoring records remain unmatched.



Frank Rijkaard



Rijkaard, a versatile Dutch player, had two stints with AC Milan. He played a crucial role in the club’s success in the late ’80s, winning two Serie A titles and two European Cups. Rijkaard’s defensive prowess and composure contributed significantly to the team.



Andriy Shevchenko



Shevchenko, a Ukrainian striker, had a prolific goal-scoring spell with AC Milan. He won one Serie A title and a UEFA Champions League trophy in 2003. Shevchenko’s clinical finishing and ability to score in crucial moments made him a fan favorite.



Roberto Donadoni



Donadoni, a skillful winger, played for AC Milan in the late ’80s and ’90s. He contributed to numerous titles, including five Serie A championships and three European Cups/Champions League trophies. Donadoni’s creativity and work rate made him a vital part of the team.



Clarence Seedorf



Seedorf, a dynamic midfielder, played a key role in AC Milan’s success from 2002 to 2012. He won two Serie A titles and two UEFA Champions League trophies. Seedorf’s versatility, vision, and leadership on the field were instrumental to the team.



Gennaro Gattuso



Gattuso, a tenacious midfielder, spent over a decade with AC Milan, winning two Serie A titles and two UEFA Champions League trophies. Known for his relentless work ethic and tough tackling, Gattuso became a symbol of determination in the team.



Filippo Inzaghi



Inzaghi, a clinical striker, played for AC Milan from 2001 to 2012. He won two Serie A titles and two UEFA Champions League trophies with the club. Inzaghi’s poaching instincts and knack for scoring crucial goals made him a revered figure among fans.



Cesare Maldini



As both a player and a coach, Maldini made significant contributions to AC Milan. As a player, he won four Serie A titles and one European Cup. As a coach, he led Milan to a Serie A title. Maldini’s influence extended beyond the pitch, leaving a lasting legacy.



Alessandro Costacurta



Costacurta, a reliable defender, spent the majority of his career at AC Milan. He won numerous Serie A titles and European trophies, forming a formidable partnership with Baresi and Maldini. Costacurta’s defensive skills and longevity made him a club legend.



Jose Altafini



Altafini, a Brazilian-Italian forward, played a key role in AC Milan’s success in the early ’60s. He won three Serie A titles and two European Cups, showcasing his goal-scoring prowess. Altafini remains one of the club’s historic goal-scoring figures.



Giuseppe Meazza



Meazza, an Italian football legend, had two spells with AC Milan. In the ’30s and ’40s, he won three Serie A titles with the club. Meazza’s skill, versatility, and goal-scoring ability earned him a lasting place in Milan’s history.



Nils Liedholm



Liedholm, a Swedish midfielder, played a crucial role in AC Milan’s success in the ’50s. He won four Serie A titles and two European Cups with the club. Liedholm’s elegance on the ball and playmaking skills left an indelible mark.



Juan Alberto Schiaffino



A phenomenal Uruguayan forward, Schiaffino won three Serie A titles with AC Milan and scored 47 goals in 149 appearances. Schiaffino was purchased for an at the time world record fee of 52 million Lire. Schiaffino was one of the main faces of Uruguay’s 1950 World Cup winning squad.



Pietro Paolo Virdis



Virdis, an Italian striker, played for AC Milan in the late ’70s. He contributed to a Serie A title and a European Cup victory. Virdis’ goal-scoring exploits and presence in the box made him a valuable asset to the team.



Giovanni Trapattoni



Trapattoni, both as a player and coach, played a significant role in AC Milan’s history. As a player, he won two Serie A titles, and as a coach, he led the team to two Serie A titles and a European Cup. Trapattoni’s tactical acumen left a lasting impact.



Kakha Kaladze



Kaladze, a Georgian defender, played for AC Milan in the 2000s. He won multiple Serie A titles and two UEFA Champions League trophies. Kaladze’s defensive skills and versatility contributed to the team’s success during his time with the club.



Daniele Massaro



Massaro, an Italian forward, had two spells with AC Milan in the ’80s and ’90s. He won several Serie A titles and European trophies, including two UEFA Champions League titles. Massaro’s goal-scoring ability and work rate made him a valuable part of the team.