The former Inter Milan forward had some strong words about Milan’s top player Rafael Leão.

Antonio Cassano doesn’t seem to be an authority when it comes to “legendary” players for Inter Milan, and despite having played more games for AC Milan than for Inter Milan, Cassano still had some choice words for Rafael Leão.

AC Milan and Inter are set to meet on Monday, April 22nd, and with Inter well on their way to a new Serie A title, all Milan can really do is get some bragging rights after being played off the field earlier this season by their eternal rivals.

Cassano turned his ammunition towards Portuguese winger Rafael Leão, who this season has 12 goals in 38 games for AC Milan.

Antonio Cassano bashes Rafael Leão

On the La Domenica Sportiva on Rai 2, Cassano was a guest and said some very eye raising things about Rafael Leão, “Leao’s problem is he thinks he’s a phenomenon. He’s a good player that has great physical strength. That’s it.10-15 years ago, he wouldn’t have even been able to play for a team fighting for 6-7th place.”

Leão did not take things laying down and hit back by retweeting Cassano’s comments and calling him a “clown” by using emojis.

Cassano played for AC Milan from 2011-2012 in 33 games and scoring 7 goals. Then in 2012-2013 he played for Inter Milan where his output was worse, 7 goals in 28 games.