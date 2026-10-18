AC Milan vs Atalanta: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a Serie A game on October 18, 2026

AC Milan host Atalanta at San Siro in a key Serie A Matchday 7 clash on October 18. Both teams are looking to build momentum after European fixtures, making this Lombardy showdown an important test. Find out how to watch live in the USA.

Match Summary Match AC Milan vs Atalanta Tournament Serie A Date Sunday, October 18, 2026 Time 12:00 PM ET / 9:00 AM PT TV Channels Telemundo Live Stream Fubo, Peacock, Paramount+, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo

How to watch AC Milan vs Atalanta in the USA

AC Milan vs Atalanta will be available to watch live in the United States on Fubo, Paramount+ Peacock, Telemundo and Telemundo Deportes En Vivo.

Can I watch AC Milan vs Atalanta for free?

Eligible new subscribers may be able to watch AC Milan vs Atalanta through Fubo‘s five-day free trial. The match is listed on the platform through Telemundo, but trial eligibility and availability can vary.

Advertisement

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

AC Milan welcome Atalanta to San Siro with a chance to extend their unbeaten start to the 2026-27 Serie A season. Ruben Amorim‘s side have collected 12 points from their first six league games, putting them fifth in the standings before Matchday 7.

Their latest domestic outing ended in a 1-1 draw against Sassuolo, but Milan responded in Europe with an emphatic 4-0 win over Red Bull Salzburg, including a hat-trick from Alphadjo Cisse.

Ardon Jashari of AC Milan during the UEFA Europa League 2026/27 League Phase MD2 match (Source: Jasmin Walter/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Atalanta arrive in tenth place with nine points after six matches. Maurizio Sarri‘s team beat Venezia 3-1 in their most recent league game and followed that result with a 3-1 victory over Pafos in the UEFA Conference League. They will aim to build on those wins and close the three-point gap to Milan, while the hosts will look to turn their home advantage into another league victory.

The regional rivalry adds another layer to the matchup. Milan will try to preserve their unbeaten league record, while Atalanta have an opportunity to make a statement against a team currently above them in the standings. With both clubs coming off midweek European wins, squad rotation and recovery could also influence the contest.

AC Milan vs Atalanta: Predicted Lineups

AC Milan (4-4-2): Mike Maignan; Pervis Estupinan, Strahinja Pavlovic, Koni De Winter, Mario Gila; Diego Moreira, Adrien Rabiot, Luka Modric, Samuel Chukwueze; Goncalo Ramos, Christian Pulisic.

Advertisement

Atalanta (4-2-3-1): Marco Carnesecchi; Lorenzo Bernasconi, Sead Kolasinac, Thomas Kristensen, Davide Zappacosta; Ederson, Mario Pasalic; Jonathan Rowe, Lazar Samardzic, Charles De Ketelaere; Nikola Krstovic.

What time is the AC Milan vs Atalanta match?

AC Milan vs Atalanta kicks off on Sunday, October 18, at 12:00 PM ET in the United States. The Serie A Matchday 7 game will be played at San Siro in Milan, Italy, with the local kickoff scheduled for 6:00 PM CEST.

Eastern Time: 12:00 PM

Central Time: 11:00 AM

Mountain Time: 10:00 AM

Pacific Time: 9:00 AM