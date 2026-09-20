Juventus vs Atalanta: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for Serie A game on September 20, 2026

|Match Summary
|Match
|Juventus vs Atalanta
|Tournament
|Serie A
|Date
|Sunday, September 20, 2026
|Time
|12:00 PM ET / 9:00 AM PT
|TV Channels
|CBS Sports Golazo
|Live Stream
|Paramount+, Peacock
How to watch Juventus vs Atalanta in the USA
Juventus vs Atalanta will be available to viewers in the United States through Paramount+, which streams every Serie A match. The Matchday 5 clash is also scheduled for CBS Sports Golazo Network and Peacock.
Can I watch Juventus vs Atalanta for free?
No, there is currently no legal free option to watch Juventus vs Atalanta in the USA. Viewers therefore need a paid subscription to one of the services carrying the match.
Match Preview: What’s at stake?
Juventus and Atalanta arrive at Matchday 5 separated by just one point in the Serie A standings. Juventus have seven points from their opening four matches and sit eighth, while Atalanta have six points and occupy 11th place. Both teams have a 2-0-2 record, making Sunday’s meeting an opportunity to gain ground in a tightly packed early table.
Kamil Grabara and Nick Woltemade after the UEFA Europa League 2026/27 League Phase MD1 match (Source: Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)
Juventus enter the game after suffering a dramatic 3-2 defeat to Sassuolo on September 13. The Bianconeri twice appeared to rescue a point through Edon Zhegrova, but Vasilije Adzic scored in the fourth minute of stoppage time to hand Sassuolo the win.
Juventus then responded in Europe by defeating NEC Nijmegen 5-0 in the Europa League, with Nicolas Gonzalez, Kerim Alajbegovic, Nick Woltemade, Zeki Celik and Randal Kolo Muani on the scoresheet.
Atalanta also arrive looking to recover from a league defeat. Maurizio Sarri‘s side lost 2-1 at home to Cagliari on September 12, despite Gianluca Scamacca scoring for the Nerazzurri. That result followed a 2-1 defeat against Roma, meaning Atalanta have lost their last two Serie A matches after opening the campaign with victories over Sassuolo and Bologna.
Juventus vs Atalanta: Predicted Lineups
Juventus (4-2-3-1): Guglielmo Vicario; Zeki Celik, Jhon Lucumi, Bremer, Pierre Kalulu; Douglas Luiz, Teun Koopmeiners; Kerim Alajbegovic, Nicolas Gonzalez, Francisco Conceicao; Randal Kolo Muani.
Atalanta (4-3-3): Marco Carnesecchi; Sead Kolasinac, Giorgio Scalvini, Odilon Kossounou, Raoul Bellanova; Ederson, Gianluca Gaetano, Lazar Samardzic; Jonathan Rowe, Gianluca Scamacca, Charles De Ketelaere.
What time is the Juventus vs Atalanta match?
The match kicks off on Sunday, September 20, at 12:00 PM ET. The official Juventus schedule confirms an 18:00 CEST kickoff at Allianz Stadium, which corresponds to noon Eastern Time.
- Eastern Time: 12:00 PM
- Central Time: 11:00 AM
- Mountain Time: 10:00 AM
- Pacific Time: 9:00 AM