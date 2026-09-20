Juventus vs Atalanta: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for Serie A game on September 20, 2026

Juventus host Atalanta at Allianz Stadium on Matchday 5 of Serie A, with both teams looking to bounce back from league defeats. Find out how to watch this key Italian matchup live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Juventus vs Atalanta Tournament Serie A Date Sunday, September 20, 2026 Time 12:00 PM ET / 9:00 AM PT TV Channels CBS Sports Golazo Live Stream Paramount+, Peacock

How to watch Juventus vs Atalanta in the USA

Juventus vs Atalanta will be available to viewers in the United States through Paramount+, which streams every Serie A match. The Matchday 5 clash is also scheduled for CBS Sports Golazo Network and Peacock.

Can I watch Juventus vs Atalanta for free?

No, there is currently no legal free option to watch Juventus vs Atalanta in the USA. Viewers therefore need a paid subscription to one of the services carrying the match.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Juventus and Atalanta arrive at Matchday 5 separated by just one point in the Serie A standings. Juventus have seven points from their opening four matches and sit eighth, while Atalanta have six points and occupy 11th place. Both teams have a 2-0-2 record, making Sunday’s meeting an opportunity to gain ground in a tightly packed early table.

Kamil Grabara and Nick Woltemade after the UEFA Europa League 2026/27 League Phase MD1 match (Source: Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Juventus enter the game after suffering a dramatic 3-2 defeat to Sassuolo on September 13. The Bianconeri twice appeared to rescue a point through Edon Zhegrova, but Vasilije Adzic scored in the fourth minute of stoppage time to hand Sassuolo the win.

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Juventus then responded in Europe by defeating NEC Nijmegen 5-0 in the Europa League, with Nicolas Gonzalez, Kerim Alajbegovic, Nick Woltemade, Zeki Celik and Randal Kolo Muani on the scoresheet.

Atalanta also arrive looking to recover from a league defeat. Maurizio Sarri‘s side lost 2-1 at home to Cagliari on September 12, despite Gianluca Scamacca scoring for the Nerazzurri. That result followed a 2-1 defeat against Roma, meaning Atalanta have lost their last two Serie A matches after opening the campaign with victories over Sassuolo and Bologna.

Juventus vs Atalanta: Predicted Lineups

Juventus (4-2-3-1): Guglielmo Vicario; Zeki Celik, Jhon Lucumi, Bremer, Pierre Kalulu; Douglas Luiz, Teun Koopmeiners; Kerim Alajbegovic, Nicolas Gonzalez, Francisco Conceicao; Randal Kolo Muani.

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Atalanta (4-3-3): Marco Carnesecchi; Sead Kolasinac, Giorgio Scalvini, Odilon Kossounou, Raoul Bellanova; Ederson, Gianluca Gaetano, Lazar Samardzic; Jonathan Rowe, Gianluca Scamacca, Charles De Ketelaere.

What time is the Juventus vs Atalanta match?

The match kicks off on Sunday, September 20, at 12:00 PM ET. The official Juventus schedule confirms an 18:00 CEST kickoff at Allianz Stadium, which corresponds to noon Eastern Time.

Eastern Time: 12:00 PM

Central Time: 11:00 AM

Mountain Time: 10:00 AM

Pacific Time: 9:00 AM