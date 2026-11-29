Deportivo host Barcelona on November 29, 2026 in a 2026-27 LaLiga fixture that pits a team fighting for points at home against a side that has barely stopped winning, and these predicted lineups show both coaches with clear ideas of how to approach it.

Deportivo are set up in a 4-4-2 with Leo Román in goal behind a back four of Adrià Altimira, José María Giménez, Giacomo Quagliata and Miguel Loureiro. The midfield four of Mario Soriano, Lorenzo Amatucci, Marc Casadó and Yeremay Hernández gives them both defensive cover and a passing outlet through Casadó, while Yeremay offers width and directness on the flank. Up front, Bil Nsongo pairs with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, giving them experience and movement in the box. Bright Ede is out, which trims their attacking options, but the rest of the predicted XI is at full strength.

Deportivo’s predicted lineup (4-4-2): Leo Román; Adrià Altimira, Miguel Loureiro, José María Giménez, Giacomo Quagliata; Mario Soriano, Lorenzo Amatucci, Marc Casadó, Yeremay Hernández; Bil Nsongo, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

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Barcelona line up in a 4-3-3 with Joan García in net and a back line of Eric García, Pau Cubarsí, Gerard Martín and João Cancelo. The midfield trio of Frenkie De Jong, Pedri and Dani Olmo should give them control in possession and the legs to support both ends of the pitch. Lamine Yamal and Raphinha flank Anthony Gordon in attack, a front three built for pace and direct running at a settled back four. The absence list is long, with Álex Balde, Mirza Catovic, Xavi Espart, Roony Bardghji, Juan Hernández, Jordi Pesquer and Fermín López all out, which limits squad depth and puts more weight on the starters named here.

Barcelona’s predicted lineup (4-3-3): Joan García; Eric García, Pau Cubarsí, Gerard Martín, João Cancelo; Frenkie De Jong, Dani Olmo, Pedri; Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, Anthony Gordon.

How does Deportivo arrive for the game vs Barcelona?

Deportivo come into this one off a 1-3 loss to Alaves on November 21, which followed a scoreless draw with Espanyol on November 7. Before that stretch they beat Osasuna 2-1 on November 2, so the form is mixed with one win in the last three. A home game against Barcelona is a chance to stop the slide and get something tangible on the board.

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How does Barcelona arrive for the game vs Deportivo?

Barcelona arrive having won three straight, beating Villarreal 3-2 on November 22, Atlético 2-1 on November 8, and Alaves 6-1 on October 31. That run has them scoring freely and winning every type of game, tight ones and blowouts alike. Keeping that pace going is the clear aim as they travel to face Deportivo.