Atalanta hosts Inter Milan at New Balance Arena in Bergamo on Sunday, November 22, in a 2026-27 Serie A clash between a mid-table side and a top-three contender. Here is how to watch the game live in the USA.

Atalanta vs Inter Milan: Match Summary Match Atalanta vs. Inter Milan Tournament 2026-27 Serie A Date Sunday, November 22, 2026 Time 2:45 PM ET / 11:45 AM PT TV Channels Telemundo, CBS Sports Golazo Live Stream Fubo, Peacock, Paramount+, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo

How to watch Atalanta vs Inter Milan in the USA

The match airs on Telemundo and CBS Sports Golazo in the USA. Spanish-language viewers can follow the broadcast on Telemundo, while CBS Sports Golazo offers English-language coverage.

Fans can also stream the game on Fubo, Peacock, Paramount+ and Telemundo Deportes En Vivo.

Can I watch Atalanta vs Inter Milan for free?

Viewers in the United States can watch Atalanta vs Inter Milan for free through Fubo‘s 5-day free trial for new subscribers. The game also airs on Telemundo, which is free over the air with an antenna.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Atalanta sit 11th in Serie A with 14 points from 11 matches. They beat Monza 1-0 on November 8, drew 1-1 with Kairat on November 5, and lost 0-3 to Parma on November 2. Sunday’s game gives them a chance to climb the table against one of the league’s top sides.

Inter Milan arrives in third place with 28 points from 11 games. A 2-0 win over Como on November 8 followed a 3-0 victory against Feyenoord, though Inter Milan dropped a 1-3 decision to Milan on October 31. A win in Bergamo would keep the pressure on the teams above them in the standings.

Inter Milan leads the head-to-head with 9 wins in their last 10 meetings. Their most recent meeting was on March 14, 2026: Inter Milan 1-1 Atalanta.

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Atalanta vs Inter Milan: Predicted Lineups

Atalanta (4-2-3-1): Marco Carnesecchi; Raoul Bellanova, Giorgio Scalvini, Sead Kolasinac, Davide Zappacosta; Franck Kessie, Charles De Ketelaere, Ederson Silva; Eljif Elmas, Nikola Krstovic, Jon Rowe.

Inter Milan (3-5-2): Josep Martinez; Yann Bisseck, Manuel Akanji, Alessandro Bastoni; Djed Spence, Nicolo Barella, Hakan Calhanoglu, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Federico Dimarco; Marcus Thuram, Francesco Pio Esposito.

What time is the Atalanta vs Inter Milan match?

The Atalanta vs Inter Milan match kicks off on Sunday, November 22, at 2:45 PM ET in the United States. For viewers across different US regions, here are the start times:

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