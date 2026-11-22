Atalanta face Inter Milan today at New Balance Arena in the 2026-27 Serie A. Find out here the predicted lineups for this match.

Atalanta host Inter Milan in the 2026-27 Serie A on November 22, 2026, in a matchup that carries real weight for both sides as they look to climb the table, and both predicted lineups show teams with clear identities under their respective coaches.

Sarri sets Atalanta up in a 4-2-3-1 with Marco Carnesecchi in goal behind a back line of Raoul Bellanova, Giorgio Scalvini, Sead Kolašinac and Davide Zappacosta. Franck Kessie anchors midfield duties alongside the attacking trio of Charles De Ketelaere, Éderson Silva and Eljif Elmas, who support lone striker Nikola Krstović, with Jon Rowe also listed in that advanced band. There are no absences reported for Atalanta, meaning Sarri can select his preferred group without any enforced changes. Atalanta’s predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Marco Carnesecchi; Raoul Bellanova, Giorgio Scalvini, Sead Kolašinac, Davide Zappacosta; Franck Kessie, Charles De Ketelaere, Éderson Silva; Eljif Elmas, Nikola Krstović, Jon Rowe.

Chivu lines Inter Milan up in a 3-5-2, with Josep Martínez behind a back three of Yann Bisseck, Manuel Akanji and Alessandro Bastoni. Djed Spence and Federico Dimarco provide width as wing-backs, while Nicolò Barella, Hakan Çalhanoğlu and Henrikh Mkhitaryan make up the central midfield three. Marcus Thuram and Francesco Pio Esposito lead the attack as a two-man strike partnership, and with no absences listed, Chivu has his full predicted squad available for this trip to Atalanta. Inter Milan’s predicted lineup (3-5-2): Josep Martínez; Yann Bisseck, Manuel Akanji, Alessandro Bastoni; Djed Spence, Nicolò Barella, Hakan Çalhanoğlu, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Federico Dimarco; Marcus Thuram, Francesco Pio Esposito.

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How does Atalanta arrive for the game vs Inter Milan?

Atalanta enter this one off a mixed stretch. They beat Monza 1-0 on November 8, but that followed a 0-3 loss to Parma on November 2 and a 2-2 draw with Fiorentina on October 29. A win here would steady things after that rough patch against Parma and give Sarri’s side momentum heading into the next round of fixtures.

How does Inter Milan arrive for the game vs Atalanta?

Inter Milan arrive in better rhythm. They defeated Como 1907 2-0 on November 8 and Venezia FC 2-0 on October 28, sandwiching a 1-3 loss to Milan on October 31. A result at Atalanta would reaffirm that Chivu’s group can bounce back from that derby setback and keep pace near the top of the table.