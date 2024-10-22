Trending topics:
AC Milan vs Club Brugge: Where to watch and live stream 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League

AC Milan host Club Brugge in the league stage Matchday 3 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League. Here’s everything you need to know about the match, including schedules, kickoff times, and where to stream it live in your country.

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan
© IMAGO / ZUMA Press WireChristian Pulisic of AC Milan

By Leonardo Herrera

AC Milan face Club Brugge for the league stage Matchday 3 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League. Fans can catch the action live on television or stream the game via various platforms, with availability depending on your region. Be sure to check your local listings to find the best viewing option for your country.

[Watch AC Milan vs Club Brugge live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

AC Milan’s Champions League campaign is off to a rocky start, with the Rossoneri failing to secure a single point in their first two matches. As they head into a crucial Matchday 3 clash, the pressure is mounting to turn things around.

Milan face Club Brugge, who recently picked up their first win by defeating Sturm Graz. While Brugge may not be the favorites, they understand the significance of a victory over Milan and will be eager to capitalize on any opportunity. For Milan, a win is essential to keep their hopes alive in the competition.

AC Milan vs Club Brugge: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 1:45 PM

Australia: 2:45 AM (October 23)

Bangladesh: 10:45 PM

Canada: 12:45 PM

France: 6:45 PM

Germany: 6:45 PM

India: 10:15 PM

Indonesia: 12:45 AM (October 23)

Ireland: 5:45 PM

Italy: 6:45 PM

Malaysia: 12:45 AM (October 23)

Mexico: 10:45 AM

Netherlands: 6:45 PM

Nigeria: 5:45 PM

Portugal: 5:45 PM

South Africa: 6:45 PM

Spain: 6:45 PM

UAE: 8:45 PM

UK: 5:45 PM

United States: 12:45 PM (ET)

AC Milan vs Club Brugge: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, Fox Sports Argentina

Australia: Stan Sport

Bangladesh: tapmad, Sony LIV

Canada: DAZN Canada

France: myCANAL, tabii, Canal+ Live 2

Germany: DAZN Deutschland, tabii, DAZN1 Germany

India: JioTV, tabii, Sony LIV

Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, Vidio, tabii, beIN Sports 3 Indonesia

Ireland: discovery+, discovery+ App, tabii, Virgin Media Two, TNT Sports 2

Italy: SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, tabii, Sky Sport 252, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 4K

Malaysia: tabii

Mexico: Max, tabii, TNT Sports

Netherlands: tabii, Ziggo Sport 2

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, tabii

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Spain: Movistar+, tabii, Movistar Champions League 2

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN Sports English

UK: discovery+, discovery+ App, tabii, TNT Sports 2

USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+, TUDN, Univision, UniMás

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

Leonardo Herrera is a multilingual journalist and writer at Bolavip US, bringing over eight years of experience in the field. He earned a degree in Sports Journalism from the National University of La Plata and is fluent in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Specializing in a diverse array of sports, Leonardo covers soccer, basketball, combat sports, tennis, and motorsports. In his current role, he focuses on crafting engaging event previews, utilizing his language skills and extensive sports knowledge to enhance content accessibility for a global audience.

