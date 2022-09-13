For the Matchday 2 of the UEFA Champions League group stage, AC Milan will receive Dinamo Zagreb. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV (free trial).
The last Serie A champions had a not so auspicious start in this UCL. Although they played in Austria and playing away from home is always difficult, it was expected that they could beat Salzburg without any problems. Despite that, it was a lackluster 1-1. They definitely need a win, and they have a chance to get it now that they're playing at home.
It will not be easy for them as their rivals are one of the teams that surprised in Matchday 1. Dinamo Zagreb achieved an important victory at home against the powerful Chelsea, a result that later led to the resignation of Tuchel as coach of the “Blues”. The Croats thus showed that they are not a team to be underestimated.
AC Milan vs Dinamo Zagreb: Kick-Off Time
AC Milan will play against Dinamo Zagreb for the Matchday 2 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group phase this Wednesday, September 14 at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, commonly known as San Siro, in Milan, Italy.
AC Milan vs Dinamo Zagreb: TV Channel and Live Streaming
