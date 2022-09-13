AC Milan will face Dinamo Zagreb for Matchday 2 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group phase. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

The last Serie A champions had a not so auspicious start in this UCL. Although they played in Austria and playing away from home is always difficult, it was expected that they could beat Salzburg without any problems. Despite that, it was a lackluster 1-1. They definitely need a win, and they have a chance to get it now that they're playing at home.

It will not be easy for them as their rivals are one of the teams that surprised in Matchday 1. Dinamo Zagreb achieved an important victory at home against the powerful Chelsea, a result that later led to the resignation of Tuchel as coach of the “Blues”. The Croats thus showed that they are not a team to be underestimated.

AC Milan vs Dinamo Zagreb: Kick-Off Time

AC Milan will play against Dinamo Zagreb for the Matchday 2 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group phase this Wednesday, September 14 at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, commonly known as San Siro, in Milan, Italy.

Australia: 2:45 AM (September 15)

Barbados: 12:45 PM

Belize: 10:45 AM

Botswana: 6:45 PM

Brazil: 1:45 PM

Burundi: 6:45 PM

Cameroon: 7:45 PM

Canada: 12:45 PM

Eswatini: 6:45 PM

Ethiopia: 7:45 PM

France: 6:45 PM

Gambia: 4:45 PM

Germany: 6:45 PM

Ghana: 4:45 PM

Guyana: 12:45 PM

India: 10:15 PM

Ireland: 5:45 PM

Italy: 6:45 PM

Jamaica: 11:45 AM

Kenya: 7:45 PM

Lesotho: 6:45 PM

Liberia: 4:45 PM

Malawi: 6:45 PM

Malta: 6:45 PM

Mauritius: 6:45 PM

Mexico: 11:45 AM

Namibia: 6:45 PM

Netherlands: 6:45 PM

Nigeria: 5:45 PM

Pakistan: 9:45 PM

Philippines: 12:45 AM (September 15)

Portugal: 5:45 PM

Rwanda: 6:45 PM

Sierra Leone: 4:45 PM

Singapore: 12:45 AM (September 15)

Solomon Islands: 3:45 AM (September 15)

South Africa: 6:45 PM

South Sudan: 6:45 PM

Spain: 6:45 PM

Sri Lanka: 10:15 PM

Sudan: 6:45 PM

Tanzania: 7:45 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 12:45 PM

Uganda: 7:45 PM

UK: 5:45 PM

United States: 12:45 PM (ET)

Zambia: 5:45 PM

Zimbabwe: 5:45 PM

AC Milan vs Dinamo Zagreb: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: Stan Sport

Bahamas: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App

Bangladesh: SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2

Barbados: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co

Belize: ESPN North

Botswana: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

Brazil: TNT Brazil, HBO Max

Brunei: beIN Sports 3 Thailand, beIN Sports Connect, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Burundi: Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique

Cameroon: Supersport Grandstand ROA, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now

Canada: DAZN

Ethiopia: Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

France: beIN Sports 1, Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Gambia: Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now

Germany: DAZN, DAZN1

Ghana: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Supersport Grandstand ROA, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, DStv Now

India: SONY TEN 2 HD, JioTV, SONY TEN 2, Sony LIV

Ireland: BTSport.com, BT Sport App, LiveScore App, BT Sport 1

Italy: SKY Go Italia, Mediaset Infinity, Sky Sport 4K, Sky Sport 252, NOW TV

Jamaica: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co

Kenya: Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Lesotho: Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

Liberia: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

Malawi: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Supersport Grandstand ROA

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Malta: GO TV Anywhere, TSN6 Malta

Mauritius: SuperSport MaXimo 1, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now

Mexico: HBO Max, TNT Sports

Namibia: Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14

New Zealand: SparkSport

Nigeria: SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Pakistan: SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2

Portugal: Eleven Sports 2 Portugal

Rwanda: Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Sierra Leone: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Supersport Grandstand, SuperSport Laliga

South Sudan: beIN Sports English 2, DStv Now, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League 2

Sri Lanka: SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2, Sony LIV

Sudan: Supersport Grandstand ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, beIN Sports English 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, SuperSport MaXimo 1, beIN Sports Premium 1

Eswatini: SuperSport MaXimo 1, Supersport Grandstand ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Tanzania: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Trinidad and Tobago: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App

Uganda: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA

United Kingdom: BT Sport 1, BTSport.com, BT Sport App, LiveScore App

USA: FuboTV (free trial), Paramount + (free trial), Univision NOW, UniMás, TUDN App, TUDN USA, TUDN.com, VIX+

Zambia: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA

Zimbabwe: SuperSport MaXimo 1, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now

