AC Milan hosts Frosinone at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza in Milan for the 2026-27 Serie A, a matchup between two teams close in the standings. Here is how to watch the game live in the USA.

AC Milan vs Frosinone: Match Summary Match AC Milan vs. Frosinone Tournament 2026-27 Serie A Date Sunday, November 22, 2026 Time 12:00 PM ET / 9:00 AM PT TV Channels UNIVERSO Live Stream Fubo, Peacock, Paramount+, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO NOW

How to watch AC Milan vs Frosinone in the USA

The game airs on UNIVERSO for viewers in the USA.

Fans can also stream the match on Fubo, Peacock, Paramount+, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo and UNIVERSO NOW.

Can I watch AC Milan vs Frosinone for free?

Viewers in the United States can watch AC Milan vs Frosinone for free through Fubo‘s 5-day free trial for new subscribers.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

AC Milan sit fifth in Serie A with 24 points from 11 games. They beat Genoa 2-1 on November 8, lost 0-2 to Ferencváros on November 5, and defeated Inter 3-1 on October 31.

In their last 6 meetings, AC Milan has won 4 and Frosinone have not won any, with 2 draws. Their most recent meeting was on February 3, 2024: Frosinone 2-3 AC Milan.

AC Milan vs Frosinone: Predicted Lineups

AC Milan (4-4-1-1): Mike Maignan; Mario Gila, Koni De Winter, Strahinja Pavlovic, Sankhoun Diawara; Yunus Musah, Adrien Rabiot, Christian Pulisic, Luka Modric, Diego Moreira; Goncalo Ramos.

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Frosinone (4-2-3-1): Lorenzo Palmisani; Anthony Oyono, Gabriele Calvani, Ilario Monterisi, Enzo Tchato; Patrizio Masini, Romano Schmid, Giacomo Calo; Fares Ghedjemis, Daniel Birligea, Giorgi Kvernadze.

What time is the AC Milan vs Frosinone match?

The AC Milan vs Frosinone match kicks off on Sunday, November 22, at 12:00 PM ET in the United States. For viewers across different US regions, here are the start times:

Eastern Time (ET): 12:00 PM

Central Time (CT): 11:00 AM

Mountain Time (MT): 10:00 AM

Pacific Time (PT): 9:00 AM