Roma vs Frosinone: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023/2024 Serie A in your country

Roma will receive Frosinone this Sunday, October 1 in what will be the Matchday 7 of the 2023/2024 Serie A. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

AS Roma have not had the best start to the season. While many expected them to contend for top positions, they find themselves closer to the relegation zone. Without a doubt, this situation falls short of the Romans’ ambitions, which is why they need points to distance themselves from that perilous zone.

Their upcoming opponents are the surprising Frosinone, who, since their arrival in Serie A, have displayed remarkable stability. Currently boasting 9 points, they are comfortably distant from the relegation battle. However, they are determined to avoid such a struggle and will be actively seeking to accumulate more points.

Roma vs Frosinone: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 3:45 PM

Australia: 5:45 AM (October 2)

Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (October 2)

Belgium: 8:45 PM

Brazil: 3:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM

Croatia: 8:45 PM

Denmark: 8:45 PM

Egypt: 8:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 6:45 PM

Greece: 9:45 PM

India: 12:15 AM (October 2)

Indonesia: 2:45 AM (October 2)

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Israel: 9:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Jamaica: 1:45 PM

Kenya: 9:45 PM

Malaysia: 2:45 AM (October 2)

Mexico: 12:45 PM

Morocco: 8:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

New Zealand: 7:45 AM (October 2)

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Norway: 8:45 PM

Philippines: 2:45 AM (October 2)

Poland: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Saudi Arabia: 9:45 PM

Serbia: 8:45 PM

Singapore: 2:45 AM (October 2)

South Africa: 8:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

Sweden: 8:45 PM

Switzerland: 8:45 PM

UAE: 10:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Roma vs Frosinone: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN3

Australia: beIN SPORTS 3, beIN Sports Connect

Belgium: DAZN Belgium, Play Sports, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium

Brazil: Star+

Canada: fuboTV Canada, TLN, VIVA

Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark

Egypt: STARZPLAY

Germany: DAZN

Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now

Greece: Cosmote Sport 2 HD

International: Bet365, Onefootball

Ireland: TNT Sports 1, discovery+, discovery+ App

Israel: Sport 2

Italy: DAZN, 214 DAZN Zona, SKY Go Italia

Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean

Kenya: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Malaysia: beIN Sports 3 Malaysia, sooka, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: Star+, ESPN2 Mexico

Morocco: STARZPLAY

Netherlands: Ziggo Sports Football

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3

Norway: VG+

Philippines: beIN Sports 1 HD, beIN Sports Connect Philippines

Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland

Portugal: Sports TV Multiscreen, Sports TV2

Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY

Serbia: Arena Sport 3P

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Football, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, MáXimo 360

Spain: Movistar Champions League, Movistar+

Sweden: TV4 Play, TV4 Football

Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 2 Live

United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY

United Kingdom: TNT Sports 1, discovery+, discovery+ App

USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+, CBS Sports Network