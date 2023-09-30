Roma will receive Frosinone this Sunday, October 1 in what will be the Matchday 7 of the 2023/2024 Serie A. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
[Watch Roma vs Frosinone FOR FREE in the US on Fubo]
AS Roma have not had the best start to the season. While many expected them to contend for top positions, they find themselves closer to the relegation zone. Without a doubt, this situation falls short of the Romans’ ambitions, which is why they need points to distance themselves from that perilous zone.
Their upcoming opponents are the surprising Frosinone, who, since their arrival in Serie A, have displayed remarkable stability. Currently boasting 9 points, they are comfortably distant from the relegation battle. However, they are determined to avoid such a struggle and will be actively seeking to accumulate more points.
Roma vs Frosinone: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 3:45 PM
Australia: 5:45 AM (October 2)
Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (October 2)
Belgium: 8:45 PM
Brazil: 3:45 PM
Canada: 2:45 PM
Croatia: 8:45 PM
Denmark: 8:45 PM
Egypt: 8:45 PM
France: 8:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
Ghana: 6:45 PM
Greece: 9:45 PM
India: 12:15 AM (October 2)
Indonesia: 2:45 AM (October 2)
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Israel: 9:45 PM
Italy: 8:45 PM
Jamaica: 1:45 PM
Kenya: 9:45 PM
Malaysia: 2:45 AM (October 2)
Mexico: 12:45 PM
Morocco: 8:45 PM
Netherlands: 8:45 PM
New Zealand: 7:45 AM (October 2)
Nigeria: 7:45 PM
Norway: 8:45 PM
Philippines: 2:45 AM (October 2)
Poland: 8:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
Saudi Arabia: 9:45 PM
Serbia: 8:45 PM
Singapore: 2:45 AM (October 2)
South Africa: 8:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
Sweden: 8:45 PM
Switzerland: 8:45 PM
UAE: 10:45 PM
UK: 7:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM (ET)
Roma vs Frosinone: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN3
Australia: beIN SPORTS 3, beIN Sports Connect
Belgium: DAZN Belgium, Play Sports, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium
Brazil: Star+
Canada: fuboTV Canada, TLN, VIVA
Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark
Egypt: STARZPLAY
Germany: DAZN
Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now
Greece: Cosmote Sport 2 HD
International: Bet365, Onefootball
Ireland: TNT Sports 1, discovery+, discovery+ App
Israel: Sport 2
Italy: DAZN, 214 DAZN Zona, SKY Go Italia
Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean
Kenya: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Malaysia: beIN Sports 3 Malaysia, sooka, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: Star+, ESPN2 Mexico
Morocco: STARZPLAY
Netherlands: Ziggo Sports Football
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3
Norway: VG+
Philippines: beIN Sports 1 HD, beIN Sports Connect Philippines
Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland
Portugal: Sports TV Multiscreen, Sports TV2
Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY
Serbia: Arena Sport 3P
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Football, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, MáXimo 360
Spain: Movistar Champions League, Movistar+
Sweden: TV4 Play, TV4 Football
Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 2 Live
United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY
United Kingdom: TNT Sports 1, discovery+, discovery+ App
USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+, CBS Sports Network