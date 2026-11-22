|Argentina U17 vs Mozambique U17: Match Summary
|Match
|Argentina U17 vs. Mozambique U17
|Tournament
|2026 FIFA U-17 World Cup
|Date
|Sunday, November 22, 2026
|Time
|10:30 AM ET / 7:30 AM PT
|TV Channels
|Fox Soccer Plus
|Live Stream
|Fubo, Fox One
How to watch Argentina U17 vs Mozambique U17 in the USA
Fans in the USA can watch the match on Fox Soccer Plus.
The game is also available to stream on Fubo and Fox One.
Can I watch Argentina U17 vs Mozambique U17 for free?
Viewers in the United States can watch Argentina U17 vs Mozambique U17 for free through Fubo‘s 5-day free trial for new subscribers.
Match Preview: What’s at stake?
Argentina U17 come into this match after a 0-2 loss to Australia U17 on November 19. They will look to respond quickly and get their campaign back on track against Mozambique U17.
Mozambique U17, on the other hand, arrive in good form. They beat Denmark U17 4-0 on November 19 and will aim to carry that momentum into their next outing.
Both teams have something to prove in this group stage clash, with points needed to stay in contention for a spot in the next round of the 2026 FIFA U-17 World Cup.
What time is the Argentina U17 vs Mozambique U17 match?
The Argentina U17 vs Mozambique U17 match kicks off on Sunday, November 22, at 10:30 AM ET in the United States. For viewers across different US regions, here are the start times:
- Eastern Time (ET): 10:30 AM
- Central Time (CT): 9:30 AM
- Mountain Time (MT): 8:30 AM
- Pacific Time (PT): 7:30 AM