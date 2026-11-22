Argentina U17 face Mozambique U17 in the 2026 FIFA U-17 World Cup on Sunday, November 22, with both sides looking to bounce back into form in the group stage. Here is how to watch the game live in the USA.

Argentina U17 vs Mozambique U17: Match Summary Match Argentina U17 vs. Mozambique U17 Tournament 2026 FIFA U-17 World Cup Date Sunday, November 22, 2026 Time 10:30 AM ET / 7:30 AM PT TV Channels Fox Soccer Plus Live Stream Fubo, Fox One

How to watch Argentina U17 vs Mozambique U17 in the USA

Fans in the USA can watch the match on Fox Soccer Plus.

The game is also available to stream on Fubo and Fox One.

Can I watch Argentina U17 vs Mozambique U17 for free?

Viewers in the United States can watch Argentina U17 vs Mozambique U17 for free through Fubo‘s 5-day free trial for new subscribers.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Argentina U17 come into this match after a 0-2 loss to Australia U17 on November 19. They will look to respond quickly and get their campaign back on track against Mozambique U17.

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Mozambique U17, on the other hand, arrive in good form. They beat Denmark U17 4-0 on November 19 and will aim to carry that momentum into their next outing.

Both teams have something to prove in this group stage clash, with points needed to stay in contention for a spot in the next round of the 2026 FIFA U-17 World Cup.

What time is the Argentina U17 vs Mozambique U17 match?

The Argentina U17 vs Mozambique U17 match kicks off on Sunday, November 22, at 10:30 AM ET in the United States. For viewers across different US regions, here are the start times:

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