Barcelona face Villarreal today at Camp Nou in the 2026-27 LaLiga. Find out here the predicted lineups for this match.

Barcelona host Villarreal on November 22, 2026 in a 2026-27 LaLiga matchup that carries real weight for both sides in the table, and the predicted lineups show two teams with different paths to this point.

Flick sets up Barcelona in a 4-3-3 with Joan García in goal behind a back line of Brian Fariñas Pérez, Eric García, Gerard Martín and João Cancelo. Pedri, Fermín López and Marc Bernal make up the midfield, giving the team control and passing options through the center. Lamine Yamal and Raphinha provide width from the flanks with Karim Adeyemi leading the line. The absences of Rodri, Xavi Espart, Roony Bardghji, Juan Hernández and Jordi Pesquer leave Flick with a younger look in defense and midfield, which puts more responsibility on Pedri and Bernal to dictate tempo. Barcelona’s predicted lineup (4-3-3): Joan García; Brian Fariñas Pérez, Eric García, Gerard Martín, João Cancelo; Pedri, Fermín López, Marc Bernal; Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, Karim Adeyemi.

Iñigo Pérez goes with a 4-2-3-1 for Villarreal, with Péter Gulácsi in net behind Santiago Mouriño, Logan Costa, Renato Veiga and Carlos Romero. Carlos Maciá and Santi Comesaña sit as the double pivot, shielding the back four and feeding the attacking midfield trio of Pape Gueye, Tajon Buchanan and Alberto Moleiro behind Georges Mikautadze. Without Juan Foyth, Gerard Moreno, Ilias Akhomach and Alassane Diatta, Villarreal are missing experience at both ends of the field, which makes the form of Mikautadze and Moleiro central to their chances of causing an upset. Villarreal’s predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Péter Gulácsi; Santiago Mouriño, Logan Costa, Renato Veiga, Carlos Romero; Carlos Maciá, Santi Comesaña, Pape Gueye; Tajon Buchanan, Georges Mikautadze, Alberto Moleiro.

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How does Barcelona arrive for the game vs Villarreal?

Barcelona arrive off a 2-1 win over Atlético on November 8, following a 6-1 rout of Alaves on October 31. Before that run they lost 1-2 to Real Madrid on October 25, so the two wins since then have steadied things. A third straight win would keep Hansi Flick’s side firmly in the title conversation.

How does Villarreal arrive for the game vs Barcelona?

Villarreal beat Getafe 2-0 on November 8, bouncing back from a 0-1 loss to Espanyol on October 30. They had also won 2-1 against Valencia on October 24 before that setback. A positive result at Camp Nou would confirm their recent form is more than just one good night.