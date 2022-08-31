The Derby della Madonnina game between AC Milan and Inter will be for Matchday 5 of the 2022-23 Serie A. Check out the match information such as: when, where, and how to watch the game in the US and Canada.

AC Milan and Inter will feature the Derby della Madonnina for Matchday 5 of the 2022-23 Serie A. Here is all the detailed information about this Serie A game including the date, time, and TV channel to watch or live stream it. This Derby game will available in the US to watch and stream live free on Paramount+. And for Canada, tune in to fuboTV Canada to watch this game.

AC Milan couldn't have started their season better. The Rossoneri have an unbeaten streak of four game since the Serie A 2022-23 season started. In fact, the team managed by Stefano Pioli has a record of 2 wins, and 2 draws, so far.

On the other side, Inter had one loss to Lazio in Matchdag 3, however, the Nerazzurri haven't lost confidence as they beat 3-1 to Cremonese in their last game. However, the team managed by Simone Inzaghi has a record of 2 wins, 2 losses, and 1 draw against their Derby della Madodina rivals.

AC Milan vs Inter: Date

The Derby della Madonnina between AC Milan and Inter will played on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza in Milano, Italy. This Matchday 5 game is set to be the first Milano Derby of the current season.

AC Milan vs Inter: Time by State in the US

ET: 12:00 PM

CT: 11:00 AM

MT: 10:00 AM

PT: 9:00 AM

How to watch AC Milan vs Inter in the US and Canada

This 2022-23 Serie A game for the Derby della Madonnina between AC Milan and Inter will be played on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at 12:00 PM (ET). So, this Matchday 5 game will be available to watch on Paramount+ in the US. And for Canada, tune in to fuboTV Canada to watch this game.