AC Milan vs Lecce: Where and how to watch live 2024/2025 Serie A Matchday 6

AC Milan face Lecce in a Matchday 6 game of the 2024/2025 Serie A season. Whether you're tuning in on TV or streaming online, here's how you can catch every moment of the action, tailored to your location.

[Watch AC Milan vs Lecce in the USA on Paramount+]

After a thrilling victory over Inter in the Derby della Madonnina, AC Milan have found some much-needed stability following an uncertain start to their Serie A campaign. The Rossoneri are now shifting focus toward maintaining momentum and climbing the league standings as they aim to contend at the top of the table.

Their next challenge comes on Matchday 6 against struggling Lecce, a side that has managed only five points in five games. While Lecce have shown signs of improvement in recent outings, they will need a stronger performance if they hope to upset a confident Milan team.

AC Milan vs Lecce: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 3:45 PM

Australia: 4:45 AM (September 28)

Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (September 28)

Canada: 2:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

India: 12:15 AM (September 28)

Indonesia: 2:45 AM (September 28)

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Malaysia: 2:45 AM (September 28)

Mexico: 12:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

South Africa: 8:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

UAE: 10:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Lecce’s inside midfield Remi Oudin – IMAGO / LaPresse

AC Milan vs Lecce: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, ESPN Argentina

Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 2

Canada: fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network Canada

Germany: DAZN Germany

India: GXR World

International: Onefootball, Bet365

Ireland: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 2

Italy: DAZN Italia, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 4K

Mexico: Disney+ Mexico, ESPN Mexico

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 2

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV3

South Africa: DStv App, MáXimo 360, SuperSport Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football

Spain: DAZN Spain

United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY, STC TV, Abu Dhabi Sports Premium 1

UK: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 2

USA: Paramount+