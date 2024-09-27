AC Milan vs Lecce: Where and how to watch live 2024/2025 Serie A Matchday 6

AC Milan and Lecce will face against each other in a Matchday 6 clash of the 2024/2025 Serie A season. Fans can tune in live via TV or stream the action on various platforms. Be sure to check local listings to find out how to watch the game in your country.
After a thrilling victory over Inter in the Derby della Madonnina, AC Milan have found some much-needed stability following an uncertain start to their Serie A campaign. The Rossoneri are now shifting focus toward maintaining momentum and climbing the league standings as they aim to contend at the top of the table.
Their next challenge comes on Matchday 6 against struggling Lecce, a side that has managed only five points in five games. While Lecce have shown signs of improvement in recent outings, they will need a stronger performance if they hope to upset a confident Milan team.
AC Milan vs Lecce: Kick-Off Time in your country
Argentina: 3:45 PM
Australia: 4:45 AM (September 28)
Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (September 28)
Canada: 2:45 PM
France: 8:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
India: 12:15 AM (September 28)
Indonesia: 2:45 AM (September 28)
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Italy: 8:45 PM
Malaysia: 2:45 AM (September 28)
Mexico: 12:45 PM
Netherlands: 8:45 PM
Nigeria: 7:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
South Africa: 8:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
UAE: 10:45 PM
UK: 7:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM (ET)
Lecce's inside midfield Remi Oudin
AC Milan vs Lecce: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country
Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, ESPN Argentina
Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 2
Canada: fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network Canada
Germany: DAZN Germany
India: GXR World
International: Onefootball, Bet365
Ireland: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 2
Italy: DAZN Italia, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 4K
Mexico: Disney+ Mexico, ESPN Mexico
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 2
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV3
South Africa: DStv App, MáXimo 360, SuperSport Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football
Spain: DAZN Spain
United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY, STC TV, Abu Dhabi Sports Premium 1
UK: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 2
USA: Paramount+