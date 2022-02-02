Al Ahly and Monterrey will face each other for the second round of the FIFA Club World Cup 2021. Here, check out the match information: when, where and how to watch it in the United States.

Al Ahly vs Monterrey: Date, time and TV Channel for FIFA Club World Cup 2021 in the US

Al Ahly and Monterrey will meet each other for the second round of the FIFA Club World Cup 2021. Both teams will try to reach the semifinals of the tournament. If you’re located in the United States, you can watch this match on fuboTV (free trial).

The team from Egypt, Al Ahly, are the CAF Champions League 2020/21 winners. They have won that tournament 10 times, and their international record of titles is the second largest in the world, just behind Real Madrid. In the FIFA Club World Cup, they have won two bronze medals.

Meanwhile, Monterrey are playing the tournament after winning the Concacaf Champions League 2021. Los Rayados have also won two bronze medals at the FIFA Club World Cup (2012, 2019). In the Liga MX, Monterrey have drew two matches and won one, so far.

Al Ahly vs Monterrey: Date

Al Ahly and Monterrey will meet each other on Saturday, February 5, 2022 at the Al Nahyan Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Both teams will try to reach the semi-finals in the FIFA Club World Cup 2021.

Al Ahly vs Monterrey: Time by state in the US

ET: 11:30 AM

CT: 10:30 AM

MT: 9:30 AM

PT: 8:30 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream Al Ahly vs Monterrey

The match between Al Ahly and Monterrey for the second round of the FIFA Club World Cup 2021 to be played on Saturday, February 5, 2022 will be available for broadcast in the United States on fuboTV (7-day free trial). You can also watch it on Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, Fox Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes.