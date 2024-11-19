Ja'Marr Chase recently criticized his Cincinnati Bengals teammates after a loss to the Chargers, a situation now addressed by head coach Zac Taylor.

Against all odds, the Bengals are currently out of the 2024 NFL playoffs. Even though the club has had remarkable performances, luck has not been on their side, and they hold a 4-7 record after 11 games.

Ja’Marr Chase and Joe Burrow currently lead the league in receiving and passing yards, respectively. Nevertheless, their teammates have not performed in the same way, leading to several losses this year.

Zac Taylor makes it clear regarding Ja’Marr Chase’s criticism of the Bengals.

If there’s one team that has run out of luck this year, it’s Cincinnati. The AFC North club has had great games, but key mistakes have been very costly, preventing them from securing wins.

In Week 11, the Bengals suffered a significant loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. The AFC North franchise fought back from a 21-point deficit to tie the game, but missed two field goals that could have given them the victory.

After kicker Evan McPherson’s missed attempts, Ja’Marr Chase sent him a strong message. The wide receiver stated that such chances can’t be missed and essentially held McPherson responsible for the loss.

Chase’s criticism came as a shock to many. Now, head coach Zac Taylor has addressed the situation, defending the wideout for his passion, saying that he only wants the best for his team.

Ja’Marr Chase, wide receiver of the Cincinnati Bengals

“He’s emotional, and when you got a guy that works as hard as he does, leaves it all on the field, I do think things —“He’s emotional, and when you got a guy that works as hard as he does, leaves it all on the field, I do think things — I don’t want to say ‘misconstrued’ — but can look differently than what they really are,” Taylor said, via Jay Morison of SI.com.,” Taylor said, via Jay Morison of SI.com.

Will the Bengals offer Ja’Marr Chase a new contract next offseason?

During the summer, Ja’Marr Chase requested a lucrative contract extension from the Bengals. The club chose not to, instead exercising the fifth-year option for 2025 to have more flexibility for future negotiations.

With his remarkable performances this season, it is highly likely that Chase will secure a big deal next offseason. According to reports, he is even set to become the highest-paid wide receiver in the league.

