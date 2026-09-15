Al Ain vs Al Nassr LIVE: Lineups confirmed with Cristiano Ronaldo making 2026-27 AFC Champions League Elite debut

Cristiano Ronaldo and Al Nassr begin their journey in the 2026–27 AFC Champions League Elite with an away match against Al Ain at Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium.

Al Nassr face an exciting debut in the 2026–27 AFC Champions League Elite against Al Ain, and securing all three points will be crucial to getting their campaign off to a winning start. Cristiano Ronaldo, the team’s biggest star, is looking to add another title to his illustrious career.

In what is expected to be a well-attended match at Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium, both teams begin the competition with the same objective: to find a way to finish at the top of Group B. Ange Postecoglou’s side will look to carry its strong form from the Saudi Pro League into this international tournament.

Since joining the team, Cristiano Ronaldo has made 17 appearances in the AFC Champions League Elite, scoring 14 goals and providing two assists. Will he be able to add to those numbers in the match against Al Ain? Don’t miss a moment of the action in this exciting match.