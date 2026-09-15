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Al Ain vs Al Nassr LIVE: Lineups confirmed with Cristiano Ronaldo making 2026-27 AFC Champions League Elite debut

Cristiano Ronaldo and Al Nassr begin their journey in the 2026–27 AFC Champions League Elite with an away match against Al Ain at Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium.

Cristiano Ronaldo of team Al Nassr during the Saudi Pro League game.
© Abdullah Ahmed/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of team Al Nassr during the Saudi Pro League game.

Al Nassr face an exciting debut in the 2026–27 AFC Champions League Elite against Al Ain, and securing all three points will be crucial to getting their campaign off to a winning start. Cristiano Ronaldo, the team’s biggest star, is looking to add another title to his illustrious career.

In what is expected to be a well-attended match at Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium, both teams begin the competition with the same objective: to find a way to finish at the top of Group B. Ange Postecoglou’s side will look to carry its strong form from the Saudi Pro League into this international tournament.

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Since joining the team, Cristiano Ronaldo has made 17 appearances in the AFC Champions League Elite, scoring 14 goals and providing two assists. Will he be able to add to those numbers in the match against Al Ain? Don’t miss a moment of the action in this exciting match.

The referee for this match

Uzbek referee Ilgiz Tantashev will be the man in charge of officiating the match between Al Ain and Al Nassr.

Al Nassr’s strong form in the Saudi Pro League

Al Nassr are aiming to win back-to-back Saudi Pro League titles and have made a strong start to their domestic campaign. They currently sit third in the standings, with five wins, one draw, and one loss.

Matchday 2 opponents

Al Nassr will host FK Neftchi Fergana, while Al Ain will travel to face Al Quwa Al Jawiya.

The captains of both teams

Cristiano Ronaldo will wear the captain’s armband for Al Nassr, while goalkeeper Khaled Eisa will captain Al Ain.

The teams continue their preparations

Both Al Nassr and Al Ain continue with their pre-match warm-ups ahead of kickoff.

Al Ain’s starting XI

Al Ain will field these players to start the match:
Khaled Eisa; Rafa Rodriguez, Yahya Benkhaleq, Skoko; Kaku Romero Gamarra, Houssine Rahimi, Lazaro, Matias Palacios; Soufiane Rahimi, Rami Rabia, Abdoulkarim Traore.

Al Nassr’s starting XI

These are the players Ange Postecoglou has selected to start the match:
Nawaf Al Aqidi; Saad Al Nasser, Inigo Martinez, Abdulelah Al Amri, Mohamed Simakan, Nawaf Boushal; Abdullah Al Khaibari, Samu Costa, Cristiano Ronaldo.

The venue for this match

Al Nassr will begin their campaign in this competition away from home, as the match will be played at Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium, which has a capacity of 25,000 spectators.

Welcome to our live blog!

Welcome to our live blog of Al Ain vs. Al Nassr!

Cristiano Ronaldo makes his debut in the 2026-27 AFC Champions League Elite, and you can follow all the action with our minute-by-minute updates.

Matías Persuh
Matías Persuh
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