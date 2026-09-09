Al Nassr vs Abha: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for Saudi Pro League game on September 9, 2026

Al Nassr host Abha at Al-Awwal Park in Matchday 6 of the Saudi Pro League. Cristiano Ronaldo's side will look to respond after its first league defeat of the season, while Abha search for their first win. Here is how to watch in the USA.

Match Summary Match Al Nassr vs Abha Tournament Saudi Pro League Date Wednesday, September 9, 2026 Time 2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT TV Channels Fox Sports 2, Fox Deportes Live Stream Fubo, FOX One

How to watch Al Nassr vs Abha in the USA

Al Nassr vs. Abha will be available to watch live in the United States on FOX Sports 2 (FS2) and FOX Deportes. The match is also scheduled to stream through Fubo and FOX One.

Can I watch Al Nassr vs Abha for free?

Fubo offers a 5-day free trial option for viewers who are eligible for one, and its official match listing currently promotes Al Nassr vs. Abha with a “Try for free” option.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Al Nassr enter Matchday 6 looking to immediately bounce back from their first Saudi Pro League defeat of the season. Ange Postecoglou‘s team lost 2-1 away to Al-Ittihad on September 5, a result that ended its perfect start and allowed Al Hilal to move into sole possession of first place.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr during the Saudi pro league match (Source: Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images)

Despite the setback, Al Nassr remain second with 12 points from five matches, having won four games. That makes the meeting with Abha particularly important for the defending champions.

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A victory would put Al Nassr back on track in the title race and maintain pressure on Al Hilal, while another dropped result could allow the leaders to create more separation early in the campaign.

Cristiano Ronaldo remains the headline figure for Postecoglou’s side, with the Portuguese forward coming off a full 90-minute appearance against Al-Ittihad.

Abha arrive in a very different situation. The newly promoted side has collected only one point from its first five league games and sits at the bottom of the table without a victory. Its latest outing ended in a 1-0 home defeat against Al-Ettifaq, leaving Damir Buric‘s team in urgent need of points.

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Al Nassr vs Abha: Predicted Lineups

Al Nassr (4-4-1-1): Nawaf Al-Aqeedi; Salem Al-Najdi, Abdulelah Al-Amri, Mohamed Simakan, Nawaf Boushal; Sadio Mane, Angelo Gabriel, Samu Costa, Kingsley Coman; Joao Felix; Cristiano Ronaldo.

Abha (4-5-1): Donovan Leon; Safwan Al-Juhani, Abdulbasit Hindi, Jurien Gaari, Mohammed Al-Zaid; Keshim Al-Qahtani, Firas Al-Ghamdi, Abdullah Al-Fahad, Nabil Fekir, Alimani Gory; Michy Batshuayi.

What time is the Al Nassr vs Abha match?

The Al Nassr vs. Abha match kicks off on Wednesday, September 9, at 2:00 PM ET. The Saudi Pro League fixture is scheduled for 9:00 PM local time in Saudi Arabia at Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh.

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