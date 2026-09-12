Al Khaleej vs Al Nassr: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for Saudi Pro League game on September 12, 2026

Al Khaleej host Al Nassr at Prince Mohammed bin Fahd Stadium in Matchweek 7 of the Saudi Pro League. Cristiano Ronaldo’s side is chasing the leaders, while the hosts seek their first win. Here’s how to watch in the USA.

Match Summary Match Al Khaleej vs Al Nassr Tournament Saudi Pro League Date Saturday, September 12, 2026 Time 2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT TV Channels Fox Soccer Plus Live Stream Fubo, FOX One

How to watch Al Khaleej vs Al Nassr in the USA

Al Khaleej vs Al Nassr will be available to watch in the United States on FOX Soccer Plus, with the match also available to stream through Fubo and FOX One.

Can I watch Al Khaleej vs Al Nassr for free?

Fubo currently offers a 5-day free trial on its listed plans, and the service is carrying Al Khaleej vs Al Nassr live on FOX Soccer Plus. The platform’s current U.S. plan information indicates that its featured plans offer five-day trials.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Al Nassr head into the trip to Al Khaleej with a chance to keep themselves firmly in the Saudi Pro League title race. The visitors have 15 points from six matches, with five wins and one defeat, while Al Khaleej sit 13th with four points after four draws and two losses.

The contrast is even clearer in attack: Al Nassr have scored 15 goals, compared with only two for Al Khaleej, while the hosts have already conceded nine.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr during the Saudi Pro League game (Source: Abdullah Ahmed/Getty Images)

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For Al Nassr, the immediate objective is to respond after their first league defeat of the campaign. They lost 2-1 away to Al Ittihad on September 5, ending a seven-match unbeaten run in league play, but remain within reach of the top of the table.

Cristiano Ronaldo‘s side therefore cannot afford another slip if it wants to stay in contention at the top, particularly with Al Hilal also making a strong start to the season.

Al Khaleej have a very different challenge. The hosts are still searching for their first league victory of the 2026-27 season and have scored just twice in six games. Their latest result was a 0-0 draw against Al Riyadh on September 7, meaning another point would extend their unbeaten streak to four matches but would not solve their biggest problem: converting solid defensive performances into wins.

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Al Khaleej vs Al Nassr: Predicted Lineups

Al Khaleej (4-4-2): Anthony Moris; Pedro Rebocho, Kiki Kouyate, Mohammed Al-Khubrani, Saeed Al-Hamsl; Majed Kanabah, Miguel Crespo, Omar Mascarell, Fortounis; Thamer Al-Khaibri, Angelo Fulgini.

Al Nassr (4-4-2): Bento; Saad Al-Nasser, Inigo Martinez, Mohamed Simakan, Nawaf Boushal; Sadio Mane, Otavio, Abdullah Al-Khaibari, Angelo; Cristiano Ronaldo, Abdullah Al-Hamdan.

What time is the Al Khaleej vs Al Nassr match?

Al Khaleej vs Al Nassr kicks off on Saturday, September 12, at 2:00 PM ET. The Saudi Pro League fixture is scheduled for 9:00 PM local time in Saudi Arabia, equivalent to 6:00 PM UTC. U.S. viewers can find the local start times below.

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