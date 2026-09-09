Video: Al-Nassr’s Cristiano Ronaldo scores 3rd goal of season, 979th of career vs Abha

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 979th career goal and third of the season during Al-Nassr's match against Abha.

During Al-Nassr‘s match against Abha, Cristiano Ronaldo rose above the crowd in the middle of the box as usual to connect with a corner kick delivered by Angelo Borges, sending a header into the top corner. The strike marked his third goal of the season and the 979th of his career.

With the goal, Cristiano moves a bit closer on the goalscoring table, but he faces a competitor who is well ahead of the field in Ivan Toney, who already has eight goals in the Saudi Pro League in just six matches.

CR7 has work to do if he wants to contend for the league’s top scorer title, but his capabilities are well known, especially with the season just getting underway. However, time will tell how things progress, particularly with the now-41-year-old forward as age begins to factor in.

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How many career goals does CR7 have and how close is he to 1,000?

With his latest strike against Abha in domestic play, fans ask a major question: how many goals does Cristiano Ronaldo have? The Portuguese forward’s official career tally reached 979 goals, an extraordinary record spanning his time with various clubs and the Portugal national team.

¡APARECIÓ CRISTIANO! 🤩 Gol de cabeza de CR7 para poner el 1-0 de su equipo. #SPLenFOX #FOXDeportes pic.twitter.com/eS3s7vlktN — FOX Deportes (@FOXDeportes) September 9, 2026

Analyzing CR7’s current numbers, the path to the landmark milestone is closer than ever: the striker sits just 21 goals away from reaching the golden 1,000-goal mark; meanwhile, he was snubbed from the Ballon D’Or list.

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If he maintains his recent scoring pace for Al-Nassr, the historic milestone appears to be only a matter of time for world soccer’s all-time leading goalscorer.

What’s next for Al-Nassr and Ronaldo?

Al-Nassr will look to chase success this season with Ballon d’Or nominee Sadio Mane and a still-vital Ronaldo. The next step for the club is a Saudi Pro League matchup against Al-Khaleej on Saturday, Sept. 12, followed by the start of their AFC Champions League campaign against Al Ain on Tuesday, Sept. 15.