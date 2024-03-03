Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad will face each other in what will be the first leg of the 2023/2024 AFC Champions League quarterfinals. This preview offers detailed analysis of the clash, including information on how to watch the match via television broadcasts or live streaming services accessible in your country.
These two rivals meet again after only a few days ago they met in the Matchday 22 Saudi Pro League. This immediate precedent favors Al Hilal, who won 3-1 to continue comfortably leading the Saudi tournament.
However, each game is different and Al-Ittihad will undoubtedly come out with another impetus, especially because the AFC Champions League, unlike the local league, is a tournament they have a chance to win. But of course, they must be careful as they face one of the main candidates for the title
Al-Hilal vs Al-Ittihad: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 3:00 PM
Australia: 5:00 AM (March 7)
Brazil: 3:00 PM
Egypt: 8:00 PM
Germany: 7:00 PM
Ghana: 6:00 PM
India: 11:30 PM
Indonesia: 2:00 AM (March 7)
Israel: 8:00 PM
Jamaica: 1:00 PM
Kenya: 8:00 PM
Malaysia: 2:00 AM (March 7)
Mexico: 12:00 PM
Morocco: 7:00 PM
Nigeria: 7:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 9:00 PM
South Africa: 7:00 PM
Spain: 7:00 PM
Switzerland: 7:00 PM
UAE: 10:00 PM
United States: 1:00 PM (ET)
Al-Hilal vs Al-Ittihad: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Argentina: Star+
Australia: Paramount+
Brazil: NOW NET and Claro, Star+, DirecTV GO, ESPN4
Egypt: beIN Sports AFC, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Germany: Sport1+
Ghana: Startimes Sports Life, StarTimes App
India: FanCode
Indonesia: Vision+
International: Triller TV+, YouTube
Israel: Sports 2
Jamaica: ESPN Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean
Kenya: StarTimes App, Startimes Sports Life
Malaysia: Astro Arena Ball, Astro Go
Mexico: ESPN2 Mexico, Star+
Morocco: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports AFC
Nigeria: StarTimes App, Startimes Sports Life
Saudi Arabia: SSC, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports AFC
South Africa: StarTimes App, Startimes Sports Life
Spain: LaLiga+ Spain
Switzerland: Sport1+
United Arab Emirates: Abu Dhabi Sports Asia 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports AFC
USA: Paramount+