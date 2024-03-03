Al-Hilal vs Al-Ittihad: How to Watch Live, TV Channels and Streaming Options in Your Country on March 5, 2024

Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad will face each other in what will be the first leg of the 2023/2024 AFC Champions League quarterfinals. This preview offers detailed analysis of the clash, including information on how to watch the match via television broadcasts or live streaming services accessible in your country.

[Watch Al-Hilal vs Al-Ittihad online in the US on Paramount+]

These two rivals meet again after only a few days ago they met in the Matchday 22 Saudi Pro League. This immediate precedent favors Al Hilal, who won 3-1 to continue comfortably leading the Saudi tournament.

However, each game is different and Al-Ittihad will undoubtedly come out with another impetus, especially because the AFC Champions League, unlike the local league, is a tournament they have a chance to win. But of course, they must be careful as they face one of the main candidates for the title

Al-Hilal vs Al-Ittihad: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 3:00 PM

Australia: 5:00 AM (March 7)

Brazil: 3:00 PM

Egypt: 8:00 PM

Germany: 7:00 PM

Ghana: 6:00 PM

India: 11:30 PM

Indonesia: 2:00 AM (March 7)

Israel: 8:00 PM

Jamaica: 1:00 PM

Kenya: 8:00 PM

Malaysia: 2:00 AM (March 7)

Mexico: 12:00 PM

Morocco: 7:00 PM

Nigeria: 7:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 9:00 PM

South Africa: 7:00 PM

Spain: 7:00 PM

Switzerland: 7:00 PM

UAE: 10:00 PM

United States: 1:00 PM (ET)

Al-Hilal vs Al-Ittihad: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Paramount+

Brazil: NOW NET and Claro, Star+, DirecTV GO, ESPN4

Egypt: beIN Sports AFC, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Germany: Sport1+

Ghana: Startimes Sports Life, StarTimes App

India: FanCode

Indonesia: Vision+

International: Triller TV+, YouTube

Israel: Sports 2

Jamaica: ESPN Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean

Kenya: StarTimes App, Startimes Sports Life

Malaysia: Astro Arena Ball, Astro Go

Mexico: ESPN2 Mexico, Star+

Morocco: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports AFC

Nigeria: StarTimes App, Startimes Sports Life

Saudi Arabia: SSC, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports AFC

South Africa: StarTimes App, Startimes Sports Life

Spain: LaLiga+ Spain

Switzerland: Sport1+

United Arab Emirates: Abu Dhabi Sports Asia 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports AFC

USA: Paramount+