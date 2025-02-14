Is Lionel Messi playing today for Inter Miami in the friendly match against Orlando City?

Inter Miami are back in action this Friday as they take on Orlando City at Raymond James Stadium in what will be their final preseason match. With Lionel Messi leading the team, the Herons’ official season kick off on Tuesday, February 18, with a road game against Sporting Kansas City in the first leg of the Concacaf Champions Cup’s opening round.

With this being Inter Miami’s final tune-up game, Argentine head coach Javier Mascherano is expected to field his strongest lineup, which means Lionel Messi is likely to start alongside fellow star forward Luis Suarez.

The Herons head into this match undefeated in preseason play, riding an impressive streak of results. They defeated Club America of Mexico on penalties (3-2), then defeated Universitario of Peru also on penalties (5-4), bested Sporting Miguelito of Panama (3-1), and cruised past Olimpia of Honduras (5-0).

Orlando City, on the other hand, have played just two preseason matches, both of which ended in scoreless draws. They lost on penalties to Atletico Mineiro of Brazil and drew against Forge FC of Canada.

Lionel Messi of Inter Miami celebrates with teammate Luis Suarez after scoring the team’s first goal during a friendly match between Olimpia and Inter Miami. (Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images)

Probable lineups

For the friendly against Orlando City, Inter Miami’s head coach Javier Mascherano is expected to start the following lineup: Óscar Ustari; Marcelo Weigandt, Tomás Avilés, David Martínez, Jordi Alba; Julian Gressel, Sergio Busquets, Federico Redondo, Fafa Picault; Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez.

Meanwhile, Orlando City’s Colombian head coach, Oscar Pareja, is expected to deploy this lineup: Pedro Gallese; Alex Freeman, Rodrigo Schlegel, Robin Jansson, Rafael Santos; Yutaro Tsukada, César Araujo, Wilder Cartagena, Marco Pasalic; Martín Ojeda, Luis Muriel.

What’s next for Messi and Inter Miami?

Following their final preseason match, Inter Miami will face Sporting Kansas City on Tuesday, February 18, in the first leg of the Concacaf Champions Cup opening round. The return leg is scheduled for Tuesday, February 25, at home. The winner of the series will advance to the round of 16 to face Cavalier of Jamaica.

In between these fixtures, Lionel Messi and Inter Miami will make their 2025 Major League Soccer debut on Saturday, February 22, when they travel to face New York City FC.

