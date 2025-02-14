Eagles’ Jalen Hurts addresses hiring of new offensive coordinator

The Philadelphia Eagles had a dream NFL season, overcoming injuries and slumps to claim the Super Bowl LIX title with a 40-22 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. However, their celebrations were followed by change, as offensive coordinator Kellen Moore departed to become the head coach of the New Orleans Saints. With Moore’s exit, Jalen Hurts was asked about the team’s plans for hiring a new offensive coordinator, a key decision that could shape the Eagles’ title defense next season.

The Philadelphia Eagles will have to make a major change to their coaching staff this offseason since Kellen Moore abandoned the franchise. While fans and analysts have speculated about how the move will impact quarterback Jalen Hurts, the franchise signal-caller made it clear he’s staying focused on what he can control.

“Over the years I’ve learned that’s out of my jurisdiction. And so kind of just taking things as they come and try and go out there and be the best I can be and just learn and evolve,” Hurts said Thursday, as reported by Eliot Shorr-Parks.

Jalen Hurts’ response reflects his even-keeled approach, a mindset that has helped him emerge as one of the league’s top quarterbacks. Rather than publicly evaluating the hire, he emphasized his commitment to improvement and adaptability, two traits that have defined his career. All eyes will be on the new hire and how it will adjusts the scheme to better suit Hurts’ strengths.

Offensive coordinator Kellen Moore talks with Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles while playing the Washington Commanders during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on November 14, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Eagles’ Jalen Hurts discusses Kevin Petulla’s chances as offensive coordinator

Coming off their Super Bowl LIX victory, the Eagles enter the 2025 season with high expectations, and Jalen Hurts’ leadership remains a key factor in their pursuit of sustained success. While not opining on hiring a new offensive coordinator, Jalen Hurts gave his perspective on the possibility of Eagles pass coordinator Kavin Patullo becoming the new offensive coordinator.

“Kevin Petulla has never been; I mean, he’d have a different role…So it’s hard to compare that role to this role because his job is gonna demand something totally different of him. And I have a lot of confidence in him and what he’s shown,” stated Hurts as reported by Eliot Shorr-Parks.

Although Jalen Hurts says he has confidence in Petulla’s talent, he recognizes that it is a totally different job from what he is used to, so he would have to get used to it.

Eagles’ RB Saquon Barkley receives a high praise from Dallas Goedert

Despite not being with the Eagles for more than a year, Saquon Barkley has already become one of the team’s leaders. And this is recognized by his teammate Dallas Goedert: “He (Saquon) had an incredible season, maybe one of the best a running back has ever had…Which was huge for us. Having a player of that caliber made everything easier, really rounded out our offense to having a complete offense. My favorite thing about him, is the leader he is.”

Saquon Barkley delivered an incredible season, earning both Super Bowl MVP and Offensive Player of the Year honors, well deserved after posting 345 carries, 2,005 rushing yards, and 13 touchdowns for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Barkley’s selflessness and leadership also left a mark on his teammates. Dallas Goedert reflected on his impact, stating that after just one season with Barkley, it felt like they had played together for seven years. His team-first mentality and elite performance have made him an indispensable leader in Philadelphia’s locker room.