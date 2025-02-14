Trending topics:
Where to watch Inter Miami vs Orlando City SC live in the USA: 2025 Friendly game

Inter Miami face Orlando City SC in a 2025 friendly match. Here's all the key information you need, including the kickoff time and details on how to watch the game on TV or stream it in the United States.

Lionel Messi of Inter Miami
© Manuel Velasquez/Getty ImagesLionel Messi of Inter Miami

Inter Miami will face off against Orlando City SC in a 2025 friendly match. Whether you’re tuning in on TV or streaming online, here’s all the key information you need to catch the action in the U.S. and get ready for kickoff.

Inter Miami are gearing up for the 2025 season with a series of preseason friendlies, and none carry more intrigue than their upcoming Florida derby against Orlando City SC. With Lionel Messi at the helm, the rivalry has only intensified since the Argentine star’s arrival in Miami.

Inter are looking to fine-tune their game and make a strong statement ahead of the new MLS campaign. Orlando City, eager to assert dominance over their in-state rivals, will aim for a win that could provide a confidence boost heading into the season opener.

When will the Inter Miami vs Orlando City SC match be played?

Inter Miami take on Orlando City SC this Friday, February 14, in a 2025 Friendly match showdown, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 PM (ET).

Pedro Gallese of Orlando City – Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Inter Miami vs Orlando City SC: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

How to watch Inter Miami vs Orlando City SC in the USA

Gear up for the exciting 2025 friendly matchup between Inter Miami and Orlando City SC. Don’t miss a moment of the action, available to stream on Apple TV with the MLS Season Pass.

Leonardo Herrera

