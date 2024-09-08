Al Hilal’s Neymar reveals who is the greatest soccer player in history

Al Hilal forward Neymar has revealed who he believes is the greatest soccer player in history.

When asked the age-old question, “Who is the greatest soccer player of all time?” many athletes shy away from giving a definitive answer. Neymar, however, has never been one to hold back his opinion, and he didn’t hesitate to name his pick.

The Brazilian star, who has played for Santos, Barcelona, PSG, and now Al Hilal in Saudi Arabia, is known for his charisma in interviews. While Neymar has always shown deep respect and admiration for Brazilian legends like Ronaldo Nazario, Pele, and Ronaldinho, he confidently named his friend and former teammate Lionel Messi as the greatest ever.

During a 2020 interview with FIFA.com, while still at PSG, Neymar shared his thoughts on the Argentine superstar. “Playing alongside Leo was a unique experience. We became friends. Of all the players I’ve ever watched, Messi is the best in history,” Neymar said.

The two shared the pitch for four seasons at Barcelona and another two at PSG. Since Neymar’s declaration, Messi’s career trajectory has been nothing short of remarkable. After leaving Barcelona in 2021, Messi reunited with Neymar in Paris before heading to MLS to join Inter Miami.

Lionel Messi of FC Barcelona celebrates with his teammate Neymar Santos Jr. Alex Caparros/Getty Images

On the international stage, Messi finally secured the World Cup with Argentina in 2022, adding to his Copa America victories in 2021 and 2024, along with the 2022 Finalissima. Messi’s stats speak for themselves: 1,112 matches across club and international competitions, 857 goals, 413 assists, and an incredible 45 career trophies.

Neymar picks his Five-a-Side team

In a separate interview with 4-3-3, Neymar was asked to put together his dream five-a-side team. True to form, the 32-year-old went with some familiar faces, revisiting the famed MSN trio of himself, Messi, and Luis Suarez.

For his lineup, Neymar chose Julio Cesar as his goalkeeper, with Thiago Silva anchoring the defense. The attacking force was rounded out with Messi, Suarez, and Neymar himself, creating a potent, well-balanced squad.

t’s clear Neymar’s admiration for Messi transcends their time as teammates, cementing the Argentine legend as the best in the game—at least in his eyes.