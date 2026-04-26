Brazil suffer a major loss with Real Madrid player Eder Militao for the 2026 World Cup

The news coming in for Brazil are not good a month and a half before the start of the World Cup. Carlo Ancelotti continues to lose key players, and, in this case, it is a major absence. Reports from Spain confirmed that the injury suffered by Eder Militao will require surgery and will rule him out of the 2026 World Cup.

“Eder Militao will have to undergo surgery for his new injury in the hamstrings of his left leg,” journalist Miguel Angel Diaz of COPE reported. “The Brazilian reopened the scar from the initial injury that occurred in December against Celta. Unfortunately, he will miss the World Cup,” he added.

Eder Militao raised concerns in Real Madrid and in Brazil last Tuesday, in the match against Deportivo Alaves. The 28-year-old center back was substituted before halftime with visible signs of pain in the same area that, as Diaz reported, had already been injured some time ago.

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The original injury of Eder Militao

To understand what happened with Eder Militao, we have to go back to early December 2025. On December 7, to be precise, Real Madrid faced Celta de Vigo on Matchday 15 of LALIGA. In that match, Militao felt discomfort and was substituted in the 25th minute of the first half.

Eder Militao of Brazil.

Hours later, Real Madrid reported a “tear in the biceps femoris of the left leg with involvement of the proximal tendon,” a diagnosis that projected a recovery time of no less than four months. Militao took the necessary time before returning, but he suffered another injury in that same area and will no longer be able to avoid surgery.

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Ancelotti keeps losing players

Eder Militao is the most recent absence in a concerning list and reality for Brazil. Rodrygo and Willian Estevao, two players who also had their spots secured among the 26, suffered injuries that will keep them out of the World Cup.

On May 11, Ancelotti will have to present a preliminary list of 55 players, where it is almost certain that we will not see the defender, while May 30 will be the day when the 26 names going to the World Cup are officially announced.