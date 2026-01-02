Where to watch Al-Ahli vs Al Nassr live in the USA: 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League

Al-Ahli and Al Nassr will face each other in the Matchday 13 of the 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for fans in the United States.

Al Nassr’s blistering run cooled after 10 straight wins with a 2-2 draw against Al Ittifaq, yet Cristiano Ronaldo’s side remains unbeaten at the top of the table, now just three points clear of Al Taawoun.

With the gap narrowing, the pressure is on to bounce back against a surging Al Ahli team sitting fourth with 22 points, a win that would allow the challengers to close ground and further tighten the Saudi Pro League title race.

When will the Al-Ahli vs Al Nassr match be played?

Al-Ahli play against Al Nassr for the Matchday 13 of the 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League this Friday, January 2. The action is set to kick off at 12:30 PM (ET).

Al-Ahli vs Al Nassr: Time by State in the USA

ET: 12:30 PM

CT: 11:30 AM

MT: 10:30 AM

PT: 9:30 AM

How to watch Al-Ahli vs Al Nassr in the USA

Catch this 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League clash between Al-Ahli and Al Nassr live in the USA, streaming on Fubo. Other options: FOX Deportes, FOX One.