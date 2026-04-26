Colombia’s James Rodriguez sends hopeful message about his physical condition ahead of the 2026 World Cup

There are favorites to win the World Cup, and in that conversation, many have been keeping an eye on Colombia, which could deliver a big surprise, and for that to happen, they must have their top star, James Rodriguez, who spoke about his physical condition ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Currently, James is on his stint in the MLS with the Vancouver Whitecaps, and in the last match, he was a standout performer. At the end of the game, the Cucuta native referred to this match and his feelings. “I felt very good, for it being my first match here, I was good. It is a shame that we lost, but a match is not how much is left, but how much you influence on the field. We have had chances, we have to keep going on this path, on Tuesday we have a match in the Cup and we have to go out in a very good way.”

For his part, when he was asked about his condition ahead of the World Cup: “Good, I will arrive well, I will arrive in a very good way. There is one month left and I am training well, at the maximum, at full as I have always done and whatever I get to play here will help me.”

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James performance

James Rodriguez was the standout player for Minnesota in the game against LAFC, which ended in a 0-1 loss. This was the first match as a starter for the Colombian in MLS, as he had already started in the US Open Cup against Sacramento.

James Rodriguez of Colombia

The ‘10’ had an exceptional performance, which showed that he was increasingly adapting and gaining rhythm. He had two shots on target, delivered 5 key passes, and created a big scoring chance for Yeboah that was missed.

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James’ calculations for the World Cup

James Rodriguez seemed to have everything calculated, despite the concern that existed in Colombia about the limited minutes he had been accumulating since his arrival in MLS. “There are 6 matches left before going to the World Cup and I am good, whatever I get to play, whether it is a lot or a little, I will do it in a very good way,” he said.

Finally, he thanked the support from the Minnesota fans, who were able to see him shine for the first time. “The support from all of them is nice, that means that I have done things well in my career, in soccer and their support, which comes from the heart, is something beautiful,” he stated.